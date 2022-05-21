World

Ukraine war: Zelenskyy’s wife waiting for reunification of her family, ‘like all families’ there

Ukraine’s First Girl Olena Zelenska mentioned on Saturday that she was waiting for the second when her household could be reunited after months with out seeing her husband.

“The household is separated. He stays at work. We have not seen one another in two and a half months, we simply speak on the cellphone,” he instructed a information outlet in Ukraine throughout a telethon occasion.

“We’re waiting,” he added. “Like all households in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska attended the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, the first President of Ukraine, at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Served as President of the Soviet Union and its first president. He died on May 10 at the age of 88.

The primary girl met her husband, Volodymyr Zelensky, for the primary time in virtually three months this week after they attended the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, Ukraine’s first president, who helped lead the nation to independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union. 1991.

In April, Zelenska described the ultimate moments she shared with her husband after Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced his “particular army operation” in February.

In an interview with Vogue, the Ukrainian First Girl mentioned she awoke between 4 and 5 a.m. on the morning of the assault after which she realized it was an explosion.

Her husband was not in mattress, however as a substitute wore his standard apparel of a darkish go well with and white shirt. The final time she noticed him sporting a go well with, it was a whole comparability with the inexperienced army uniform he now wears.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center left, and his wife, Olena Zelenska, pay their respects at the funeral of Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, May 17. 2022.

“It is only the start,” Zelensky merely instructed him.

The primary lady and her youngster, Alexandra, 17, and Kirill, 9, had been faraway from Kiev.

It’s unknown at the moment what he’ll do after leaving the publish.

The shock journey not solely marked a uncommon single journey for the wife of an incumbent US president in an lively warfare zone, but in addition noticed Jelenska seem in public for the primary time for the reason that assault started.

Zelenska has backed her husband from afar and mentioned in an interview with a Polish information outlet final month that the warfare had solely proven the world what Zelensky had at all times been like.

On March 8, 2022, from a video provided by the press office of the President of Ukraine and posted on Instagram, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is speaking in Kiev, Ukraine.

“The warfare has not modified him,” he mentioned. “He has at all times been a person you’ll be able to depend on. A person who won’t ever fail. He who will maintain on to the top.

“It merely got here to our discover then that the entire world was watching, which was not clear to everybody earlier than,” he added.

