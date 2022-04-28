Ukraine warns Russian-backed forces in Moldova are bolstering recruitment



Kyiv warned on Thursday that Russian-backed separatist groups in Moldova were recruiting for their positions because Moscow had threatened to expand its campaign outside Ukraine.

A statement from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that a letter had been sent last week to the heads of local administrations in the isolated region of Transnistria in eastern Moldova.

The letter, coordinated with the statement, said all men under the age of 55 had been asked by the Transnistrian Ministry of Defense to attend a “special meeting” for 90 days to strengthen its army.

A translation provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said the recruitment push would “ensure 100 percent of the peacekeeping contingent of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, as well as provide employment for the working population of the republic.”

Those who join the ranks will be provided with “financial and material assistance, accommodation and food”.

2,800 transnistrian rubles will also be granted – although transnistria cannot be converted into foreign currency outside the isolated region because it is not internationally recognized, it is not clear what the conversion rate will be in US dollars.

Despite the current call for voluntary enlistment for a period of 90 days, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said it had received the information to suggest that enlistment would be mandatory.

The letter was reportedly sent on April 21, just a day before the announcement by a Russian general that Moscow’s goal was to gain “full control” over eastern Ukraine and the territories above the Black Sea and over the Moldova border.

Russia’s first direct threat to Moldova since the invasion of Ukraine began in February, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minekayev said, adding that “another way to get to Transnistria in southern Ukraine, where there are cases of persecution of Russian-speaking people.”

Russia echoed the language used in leading its infiltration into Ukraine when it said it would launch a “special military operation” to free Russian supporters who, it said, had been oppressed by regional authorities without evidence.

Then this week there were two attacks targeting Transnistria, one hitting a radio antenna that broadcasts Russian programs and another hit the Ministry of State Security in the region’s capital.

Russia on Thursday accused the group of “terrorist acts” but did not say who provided the evidence.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the measures in Transnistria were “reminiscent of the events that took place in the Donbass region of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics”. [the] Full-scale Russian attack. “