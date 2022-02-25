World

Ukraine’s foreign minister accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’ with attacks on school, orphanage

2 mins ago
by admin

Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday accused Russia of “war crimes” when it said Moscow had attacked a kindergarten and an orphanage – promising that Ukraine would send evidence of the attack to The Hague.

“Russia’s attack on a kindergarten and an orphanage today is a war crime and a violation of the Rome Statute,” Dimitro Kuleba tweeted, referring to the agreement established by the International Criminal Court.

“Together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, we are collecting this and other information, which we will send to The Hague immediately,” he said. “Responsibility is inevitable.”

The demands came during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow called a “special military operation,” moving toward the capital, Kiev.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russian troops had entered Kiev’s Obolon district.

Residents of Kiev reported the loud noise of the explosion Kiev Independent reported. Ukrainian forces may have fired a Russian missile into the capital, according to Ukraine’s Pravda news outlet.

The Kremlin said on Friday through Russian state news agency that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to discuss the country’s “neutral situation” with Ukrainian officials.

It was in response to a message Friday from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who said he was “not afraid” to engage in talks with Russia if it could stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We heard from Moscow today that they want to talk about the neutral situation in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “We are not afraid of Russia, we are not afraid to engage in negotiations with Russia, we are not afraid to discuss anything like a security guarantee for our state, we are not afraid to talk about a neutral position.”

A damaged residential building on Koshitsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, where a military shell allegedly hit on February 25, 2022. (Via Daniel Lille / AFP Getty Images)

A damaged residential building on Koshitsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, where a military shell allegedly hit on February 25, 2022. (Via Daniel Lille / AFP Getty Images)

“Fighting is raging across Ukraine. Let’s sit at the negotiating table to stop human deaths,” Zelensky continued.

Meanwhile, the UN human rights office said it was receiving increasing reports of civilian casualties in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s military aggression.

A spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said they had so far verified at least 127 civilian casualties. Among them were 25 killed and 102 wounded, mostly in shelling and airstrikes. They warned that the numbers “could be very undervalued.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


