World

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’
Written by admin
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the press at the Polish-Ukrainian border on Saturday.

The Ukrainian minister discussed ongoing diplomatic meetings with Russian officials and the possibility of a peaceful solution. However, Kuleba was no less optimistic about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“I can’t say there has been any progress. We all hope that the humanitarian corridors that were agreed upon during the last round of talks will work,” Kuleba said. “Unfortunately, at least as we speak, these humanitarian corridors are not available because of the Russian fire and shelling.”

Ukraine is appealing to Russian mothers, loved ones to get their troops to stop fighting

Despite the brick wall, Ukrainian diplomats have run against it, with Kuleba saying his country will not accept an unequal resolution in favor of Russia.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for IDPs from Ukraine, right in the middle, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korkjowar, Poland, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for IDPs from Ukraine, right in the middle, at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korkjowar, Poland, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)
(AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

“But every war ends with diplomacy and negotiations, so we have to keep talking, but we are not going to negotiate to accept Russia’s ultimatum,” he added.

Blinken reiterated the partnership and courage of the Ukrainian people and called Kuleba a good friend.

The Secretary of State reiterated the United States’ commitment to give Ukraine more firepower, saying “the whole world stands with Ukraine.”

READ Also  New York ‘Ready To Address Any Potential Travel, Commerce Disruptions’ Caused By Canada Border Blockade – Gadget Clock

“We have seen a tremendous wave of support around the world against the Russian aggression,” Blinken said Saturday at the Poland-Ukraine border. “I am my friend, his whole government, President Zelensky, and the courage they show every day is showing to the world and is inspiring.”

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba at the Kirkgova border crossing in Poland on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Matthew Lee)

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba at the Kirkgova border crossing in Poland on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo / Matthew Lee)

On the weekends, Kuleba requested their mothers, daughters and wives Fighting for Russia over Putin’s demands To end hostilities. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appealed directly to the troops this week.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly spoken of the Russian death toll and expressed sympathy for their families. President Vladimir PutinMany of them were described as poorly trained employers with substandard equipment who were deceived War in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for displaced persons from the center, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korkjোr, Poland.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visits a reception center for displaced persons from the center, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korkjোr, Poland.
(Pool photo by Olivier Dulli, AP)

Leaders in uniform posted videos of frustrated Russian soldiers on social media. Some have said they were not told about the attack, although statements may have been emphasized.

There was a tragic moment when there was a lack of fighting spirit Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations Read a text message aloud Monday saying he was between a Russian soldier and his mother before he was killed.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this report.

READ Also  Rose Parade 2022: New Year's Day tradition proceeds in Pasadena despite COVID-19 surge

#Ukraines #Foreign #Minister #joint #meeting #Sec #Blinken #accept #Russian #ultimatums

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment