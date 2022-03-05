Ukraine’s Foreign Minister in joint meeting with Sec. Blinken: We will not accept ‘Russian ultimatums’



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the press at the Polish-Ukrainian border on Saturday.

The Ukrainian minister discussed ongoing diplomatic meetings with Russian officials and the possibility of a peaceful solution. However, Kuleba was no less optimistic about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“I can’t say there has been any progress. We all hope that the humanitarian corridors that were agreed upon during the last round of talks will work,” Kuleba said. “Unfortunately, at least as we speak, these humanitarian corridors are not available because of the Russian fire and shelling.”

Despite the brick wall, Ukrainian diplomats have run against it, with Kuleba saying his country will not accept an unequal resolution in favor of Russia.

“But every war ends with diplomacy and negotiations, so we have to keep talking, but we are not going to negotiate to accept Russia’s ultimatum,” he added.

Blinken reiterated the partnership and courage of the Ukrainian people and called Kuleba a good friend.

The Secretary of State reiterated the United States’ commitment to give Ukraine more firepower, saying “the whole world stands with Ukraine.”

“We have seen a tremendous wave of support around the world against the Russian aggression,” Blinken said Saturday at the Poland-Ukraine border. “I am my friend, his whole government, President Zelensky, and the courage they show every day is showing to the world and is inspiring.”

On the weekends, Kuleba requested their mothers, daughters and wives Fighting for Russia over Putin’s demands To end hostilities. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov appealed directly to the troops this week.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly spoken of the Russian death toll and expressed sympathy for their families. President Vladimir Putin Many of them were described as poorly trained employers with substandard equipment who were deceived War in Ukraine .

Leaders in uniform posted videos of frustrated Russian soldiers on social media. Some have said they were not told about the attack, although statements may have been emphasized.

There was a tragic moment when there was a lack of fighting spirit Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations Read a text message aloud Monday saying he was between a Russian soldier and his mother before he was killed.

