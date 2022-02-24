World

Ukraine’s president appeals to Russian citizens: ‘The truth must be known’

12 seconds ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Russian citizens to explain their views on Russian aggression against his country, saying he does not want war but his country will defend itself against hostilities.

“We don’t need another Cold War, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war,” Zelensky said in a video posted online Thursday morning, local time, just hours before Russia’s final attack on his country.

“Today I started a phone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation. The result was silence. Although it is Donbass where there should be silence,” he added.

Zelensky says his administration’s goal is peace with Russia.

“They say Ukraine could be a threat to Russia. It was not in the past, it is not now and it will not be in the future. Our main goal is to maintain peace in Ukraine and keep Ukrainian citizens safe,” he said.

He continued: “We are ready to discuss this with everyone, including you [Russia]The format you prefer at any venue. “

“If the Russian leadership does not want to sit at the table with us for peace, they will probably sit at the table with you. What war does Russia want? I want an answer to this question. But the citizens of the North Russian Federation depend only on you,” he said.

In the video, Zelensky also encourages his own citizens to remain steadfast.

“But if we are attacked militarily, if they try to take away our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves,” he added. “When you attack, you see our faces, not our spines, our faces.”

“Russian TV must not show this video, but the Russian people must watch it. The truth must be known. And the truth is that this must be stopped before it is too late,” Zelensky said.

Hours later, Russian forces fired missiles at Ukraine and attacked border towns, another statement from the Ukrainian leader said.

“Stay calm, stay home, the army is doing its job,” Zelensky said.

He added: “Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

