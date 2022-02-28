World

Ukraine’s second-largest city comes under intense rocket fire as peace talks begin

Ukraine’s second-largest city comes under intense rocket fire as peace talks begin
Of Ukraine Kharkiv, the second-largest city, came under intense rocket fire on Monday as Ukrainian and Russian officials met for peace talks near the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in the city, according to local media reports. A Ukrainian official also posted on Facebook that the city had “fired heavily at Grad with multiple rocket launchers.”

“Some killed and hundreds injured! The whole world will see this horror! The death of the occupiers!” Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

A delegation of Ukrainian officials arrived at the Pripyat River by helicopter on Monday to begin peace talks with them. Russian opponents.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Kiev during the peace talks, told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a call on Sunday that the next 24 hours would be crucial for his country, according to a Downing Street spokesman.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood alongside other government officials, vowing to protect the country from Russian aggression.

(Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The talks took place after Russian forces seized two small towns in southeastern Ukraine, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

Belarus could join Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Live Update

“The Russian armed forces have taken control of Bardiansk and Enerhod,” Konashenkov told a news conference on Monday.

Belarus is also expected to send troops to Ukraine on Monday to fight Russian forces, according to a senior U.S. intelligence official.

Monday marks the fifth day of fighting between the two countries since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Ukrainian fighters retain control of the capital, Kiev.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko praised the “patriotic” residents of the city and said that despite Russian forces trying to gain control of the city, he was irresistible.

Vitaly Klitsko, mayor of Kiev and former heavyweight champion during his interview with the Associated Press in his office at City Hall in Kiev, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has begun in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Russia's military is putting increasing pressure on strategic ports in the south of the country, following a wave of attacks on air bases and fuel facilities elsewhere, marking a new phase in Russia's aggression. (AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Condoleezza Rice: Putin ‘seems unwilling’

“We show our character, our knowledge, our values,” the mayor said. “Honestly, we don’t have 100% control. We’ve built this regional defense (system) in a very short time – but they’re patriotic people.”

Tensions erupted on Sunday morning when Putin raised a “state of emergency” warning for his nuclear program, threatening to turn the war into a nuclear war.

Matt Schlap doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Putin’s order was an “unacceptable increase.”

“This means that President Putin is escalating this war in a way that is completely unacceptable and we must prevent his actions in the strongest possible way,” he said.

Putin has ordered that the status of nuclear deterrence be raised in “special war preparations.”

On Monday, Zelensky called on the European Union to “fast-track” Ukraine’s membership, citing the goal of “equality.”

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure it’s fair. I’m sure we deserve it,” he said in a video speech shared on social media.

The number of Ukrainian refugees has already risen, with the UN refugee agency saying more than 500,000 refugees have fled the country to neighboring countries. The number is higher than the agency’s estimate of 368,000 Ukrainians on Sunday.

