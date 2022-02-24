Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador confronts Russian counterpart: ‘There is no purgatory for war criminals’



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

The eleven-hour UN meeting to end possible fighting between Ukraine and Russia created a rare, spontaneous exchange between the countries’ representatives.

During the meeting, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergei Kislyas told the council that his country wanted peace but warned that they were on the brink of war and called on the council to stop Russian aggression.

“It’s too late, my dear colleagues, to talk about de-escalation,” Kislyas said, as Russian forces piled up near the border between the two countries. “I urge each of you to do everything possible to end the war.”

Ukraine’s president appeals to Russians: ‘Truth must be known’

Kyslytsya then specifically addressed his opponent, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia, who was presiding over the meeting. He encouraged her to pick up the phone and stop the Russian government from invading her country

“You have a smartphone. You can make calls,” Kyslytsya pressed.

“I have already said what I know at the moment,” Nebenzia replied.

Biden responds to Russia’s attack on Ukraine: ‘World will hold Russia accountable’

Later in the meeting, Kislias thanked the other members for condemning the aggression and called on Nebenzia to step down as chairman of the meeting.

“There is no cleansing for war criminals. They will go straight to hell, Ambassador,” said the Ukrainian.

The two officials also disagreed on military action, with Ukrainian officials describing it as an attack while Russian officials called it a “special military operation.”

Kyslytsya has criticized the term as “crazy semantics”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.