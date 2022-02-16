Ukraine’s Valnetyna Kaminska Tests Positive for Doping at Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock





The International Testing Agency said cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant.

Kaminska already competed in all her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not come close to the medals.

The 34-year-old athlete is competing for Ukraine now after representing Belarus at the Winter Games in 2014 and 2018.

In a statement, the ITA said Kaminska’s sample taken last Thursday tested positive for mesterolone and heptaminol.

She’s now provisionally suspended from all competitions pending a prosecution of her doping case.

It’s the second doping case involving a sample taken at the Beijing Olympics. The first involved Alpine skier Hossein Saveh Shemshaki of Iran.

The contentious case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva involves a test taken before the Olympics.

