Ukraine's Zelenskyy presses European leaders for stronger sanctions, ban on Russia from banking system



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday and Friday called on European and NATO leaders to impose tougher sanctions on Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s forces push harder towards the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Zelensky said Friday that he had called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Finnish President Sauli Ninistো, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and asked for additional help.

“Today [Ukraine] More partners are needed than ever before, “Zelensky tweeted on Friday.” We are demanding an effective response from the Russian Federation. Sanctions need to be tightened. “

“All possibilities for sanctions are not over yet,” Zelensky wrote in a tweet tagging Von der Leyen. We have to increase the pressure on Russia.

The United States has said there are more sanctions on Putin’s target.

Zelensky’s push comes after the United States and several European countries imposed sanctions on Russia on Thursday as punishment for the war against Ukraine. However, the sanctions largely left Russia’s core energy industry untouched. And President Biden did not move significantly to remove Russia from the international Swift banking system.

Biden told reporters that he had decided to withdraw Russia from SWIFT because most of Europe was opposed to such a move at the time. But Zelensky urged Western nations to do the same when Russian troops began advancing on his capital.

“We demand that Russia disconnect from Swift, introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective measures to stop the aggressors,” Zelensky said ahead of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the EU’s sanctions package on Thursday. Neither the EU nor the United States has met that demand.

Zekensky’s advice comes as Russian forces continue their advance towards the Ukrainian capital. Ukraine’s defense ministry said tanks, gunfire and regular explosions could be heard across Kiev on Friday as the war broke out inside the city after Russia entered its suburbs.

As Russia deepens into its territory, Ukraine is arming civilians without any age limit, and a bloody urban uprising is possible as Ukraine’s formal military forces fall into the hands of many powerful Russian forces. In the past day, Ukraine has given citizens about 18,000 automatic rifles.

Zelensky said on Thursday that Russian subversive groups had entered Kiev and were behind him and his family.

“According to our information, the enemies have identified me as the number one target. My family is the number two target,” Zelensky said in a social media video.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is mainly against its official military forces, but civilians are also being killed.

Biden has sent troops to NATO countries bordering Ukraine, and on Thursday announced that the United States would send 7,000 more troops to Germany as a further deterrent against additional Russian aggression in the region.

Many geopolitical experts warn that Putin’s ambitions may not end in Ukraine and that he may be interested in conquering other post-Soviet states, including the Baltics. Putin has previously said that he believes the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the 20th century. Biden warned of that ambition on Thursday.

“He has a lot of ambitions in Ukraine. He really wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union. That’s what this is all about,” Biden said. “And I think his – his ambitions – are the complete opposite of where the rest of the world has come from.”

