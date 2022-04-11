Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: ‘We’re not ready to give away our country’



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS “60 Minutes” on Sunday that his country was not willing to give up any territory to please Russia.

“Overall, we’re not ready to give up our country. I think we’ve already given up a lot. Lots of lives. So we have to stand firm as long as possible,” Zelensky said in response to a question from host Scott Pell about what his country would agree to. But that’s life. Different things happen. “

Zelensky went on to say that they understood that the Russian side had always wanted recognition of Crimea as part of Russian territory.

“I certainly don’t recognize it, and they really want to take over the southern part of our country,” Zelensky insisted. “I clearly understand that such questions will be raised in the negotiations if ever. But we were not prepared to leave our territory from the beginning. If we had been willing to give up our territory, there would have been no war.”

As for what victory would mark for his people, Zelensky said the return of refugees would be an early indication.

“They will come back,” he said. “The return of the refugees is blood, the bodies of Ukraine. Without them, there is nothing. The bombing will end. We will regain our territory. We will not have Russian troops in our country.”

“Yes, I understand that they will not move away from Crimea and will argue and negotiate for one region of Donbass or another region, south of our country,” he said of Russia. “I know exactly what will happen, then we can say it’s a victory. But if you don’t mind, I’m not going to talk about it right now.”