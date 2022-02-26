Ukrainian ambassador: Citizens are returning to fight after transporting women, children to safety



Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, told reporters that Ukrainian citizens were returning to the country to help fight the Russian aggression.

Markarova spoke Friday from the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., where she raised questions from the press and updated on her country’s defensive stance against the ongoing advance of Russian forces.

Markarova claims that groups of Ukrainian citizens who initially fled to protect their families are responding to government calls and finding ways to return home.

“There are many Ukrainians who are now returning to the country to fight for their country,” Markrova told reporters. “And even if there are no flights, they are all flying to the nearest European destination and there is no problem crossing the border.

Markarova added, “So we know, there are a lot of Ukrainians who we are talking about, () going back home and staying in Ukraine through the checkpoints on the western border and through the people taking the children out.” “And we are extremely grateful to the neighboring countries for the assistance they have given these people in leaving the country temporarily.”

Markrova’s demand is supported by numerous reports of Ukrainian elderly, expatriates and displaced persons re-entering the country, despite the violent conflict.

“Now, it makes sense that whether it is old people or women or small children, you know, we value every life of Ukrainians, and we want to save every life of Ukrainians. So we are doing everything possible,” Markarova said.

“Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held a special meeting today and they have, in fact, made it easier for us to deal with a number of procedures and processes required to receive humanitarian assistance in the country so that we can be more efficient in delivering our people.”

Markarova stressed that Ukrainians living in the United States should contact their embassy or consulate.

“I would like to contact the Embassy of all Ukrainian citizens here in the United States, in Washington, DC, but also in Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, and New York. I work 24/7,” he said.

Terror and chaos have engulfed Ukraine From Russian The attack on Thursday, leaving much to be desired for safety, residents told Gadget Clock Digital.

“I’m shocked,” said Cherry Markovich, who lives on a main street Kiev With her husband Ariel Markovich and their three children. “Shocked would be an understatement. Traumatized is a good word.”

The couple has a 5 year old, a 3 year old and a 5 month old.

Like many residents, he and his family slept with their neighbors in a parking garage at the bottom of their building on Thursday night when sirens sounded and bombs rained down. Many buildings do not have bomb shelters, which are taking citizens to underground parking garages and metro stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has left Kiev in an undisclosed location after telling European leaders he is Russia’s number one target.

In a video posted on Twitter, Zelensky, who was by the side of his government leaders and ministers, said they were still in the country’s capital and that no one had fled. “We’re all here,” Zelensky said. “We are in Kiev. We are defending Ukraine.”

Protest Inside Russia Continued during the second day Vladimir Putin The war is on Ukraine Prominent Russians join major cities across the country

Russian authorities arrested 1,700 people on Thursday as citizens took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities to condemn the aggression in Ukraine and demand an end to hostilities. OVD information An independent body that monitors political persecution.

But Putin’s plan has failed if the protests are to end and others are to be stopped. The new protests began on Friday with the participation of prominent Russians in the entertainment and business sectors at great personal and financial risk. Another 150 people were arrested on Friday.

Even the daughter of Oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has spoken out. Posted on Instagram,

“The biggest and most successful lie in the Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians have sided with Putin,” he said.

The daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also posted “No to War” on Instagram.

