Ukrainian ambassador praises support from West: ‘We just need it faster’

18 seconds ago
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States has received support from Washington, DC and its Western allies as Ukraine has endured a third day of fighting against Russian forces, but said on Saturday that resources were urgently needed.

“Europe and [the] “The transatlantic community, I should say, is much more united,” Oksana Markarova told reporters in Washington, DC.

“We urgently need it so that we can save more lives.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, two cars were set on fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility. Russian troops stormed a rally in the Ukrainian capital, Ukraine, on Saturday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Markarova said Ukrainian officials were working closely with the Pentagon on the need for ground forces to deal with Russian troops. He said, however, that he would not disclose exactly what those items were.

The United States sent $ 1 trillion worth of defense aid to Ukraine last year – $ 350 million, of which the White House announced on Saturday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters the aid would come in the form of anti-armor, small arms, various weapons, body armor and “equipment related to supporting Ukraine’s frontline defenders.”

On February 26, 2022, near an apartment building damaged by the recent shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, people are covering it as the sound of an air raid siren.

(Reuters / Gleb Garanich)

A senior defense official said on Saturday that more than 50 percent of the 150,000 Russian troops that had gathered on the Ukrainian border in the weeks since the offensive began had invaded the country.

Biden warns of ‘no immediate approval’ US attack on Ukraine, allies target Russia

But despite repeated attempts by Russian forces to advance on Kiev over the past three days, they have not been able to take control of any Ukrainian city or gain a foothold in the skies.

“So far we are in complete control of the situation,” Markarova told reporters.

“It’s a full-fledged war. The Ukrainians are fighting for everything for our home – and the support we need yesterday.”

But the ambassador said it was important that the United States and its Western allies continue to strike at Russia, where they could isolate the Kremlin from government institutions, not financially.

“We are calling on the United States and all our friends and allies to ban Russia from virtually everywhere,” he said.

On the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukrainian service members were spotted fighting with Russian expeditions in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

(Via SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Getty Images)

Markarova said Ukrainian officials would send records to the International Criminal Court to prove that Russia was involved in “crimes against humanity.”

“There should be severe punishment for this and Russia should be completely isolated,” he added. “It’s a full-fledged war. The Ukrainians are fighting for everything for our home and the support we need yesterday.”

Markarova was appointed Ambassador to Ukraine by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 25, 2021, last year.

