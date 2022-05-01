Ukrainian ambassador: War will only end when Russia fully withdraws; ‘no question we will win’



On Sunday, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States said “the Ukrainians will not surrender” and that Russia’s war in Ukraine would end only if Moscow’s forces withdraw completely.

On the 7th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and said, “This war was started by the Russians.

“There is no question for us that we will win. You know, we have to win and we will win,” Markrova said. “The question is, how many great Ukrainians will we lose by winning this war?”

The ambassador thanked the United States for its support of the country’s leadership in uniting the world around Ukraine and ending the conflict.

“We are trying, and we are doing everything possible on the battlefield, but also on the diplomatic front to stop this war as soon as possible,” Markrova said.

“But no matter when they decide, the Ukrainians will not surrender,” the ambassador said. “Ukrainians will not give up. We are tired after this horrific devastation. We mourn those who lost. But we will not stop, and we will defend our country for victory.”

Asked if Russia would have to withdraw completely from Ukraine for a diplomatic solution, Markarova said, “I don’t think there is any other solution.”

“This is a very black and white situation,” the ambassador continued. “It’s Russia that first crossed the border again in 2014 and now in 2022.”

Markarova maintained that Ukraine must restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its bloody invasion that began in February.

Numerically, Russia’s military is much larger than Ukraine’s. In the days before the war began, Western intelligence estimated that Russia had deployed 190,000 troops near the border; Ukraine’s permanent military numbers are about 200,000, spread across the country.

In total, the Russian army has an estimated 900,000 active-duty personnel. Russia has many more large aircraft and navies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.