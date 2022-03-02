Ukrainian athletes slam IPC, IOC for ‘choosing bloodshed and profits over principle’ amid Russian invasion



Ukrainian athletes condemned the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Wednesday after it announced that athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to compete. 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing “Neutral” participants this month.

Athletes from Ukraine and Global Athletes issued a joint statement urging the IPC to decide not to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from invading Russia, arguing that their presence would allow those countries to use, regardless of their “neutral label”. Games “as a state propaganda.”

“In addition to the Russian and Belarusian bombings of Ukrainian citizens, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games for every Ukrainian athlete and citizen.” Statement To read

“The IPC claims that they are working to force Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. But the Russian flag has already been banned from the Paralympics as a punishment for a decade of state-sponsored doping and data manipulation.”

It continued: “With or without a neutral label, the Russian and Belarusian authorities will use the participation of their athletes in these games as state propaganda.”

IPC Announcement Earlier, Russia, whose athletes competed under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Belarusian athletes will not compete under their flag but as “neutral”. They will not be included in the official medal table.

“IPC [will] Extraordinary General Assemblies have been convened in 2022 to vote on whether the 2022 Olympic Trustees agree to a membership requirement and whether the membership of the Russian Paralympic Committee and the Belarus Paralympic Committee should be suspended or revoked. “The IPC will not hold any events in Russia or Belarus until further notice.”

Athletes from Ukraine also took aim at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), claiming that both organizations had “chosen politics over policy”.

“Today’s decision by the IPC provides another example of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) suffocation of the IPC. The IOC has influenced the IPC’s decision to allow Russia to return to institutional doping and has influenced today’s decision,” the statement said. . “On Monday, the IOC failed to suspend the Russian and Belarusian National Olympic Committees. Today, the IPC does the same thing. Both the IOC and the IPC continue to choose policy and Russian interests over the interests of athletes.”

IOC Executive Board Recommended The sports federations that banned Russian and Belarusian athletes on Monday added that they would not be able to compete under the flags of their respective countries if they competed.

Athletes from Ukraine said in a statement that “the demands of athletes in the interests of Russia have been set aside.” “Sports administrators are choosing bloodshed and profits over policy and stakeholders.”