Ukrainian bishop: Putin is the ‘anti-Christ of our current time’

14 seconds ago
A Russian archbishop and spokesman for Ukraine’s Orthodox Church has denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as “our current anti-Christian” when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Although Putin portrays himself as a kind of Messianic figure, trying to reunite the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox churches (which were officially split in 2019), Yvesh Strati Joria puts him on the other side of the Christian spectrum.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Putin is not really the Messiah, but he is really the antichrist of our time,” Yevstrati Zoria, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, told the BBC’s Harry Furley, a producer of religion and ethics.

“Do you think he is the antichrist of your time?” Farley spoke in an interview aired on the BBC’s Global News podcast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

“Yes, he is anti-Christ because what he does, what he does now is completely against the gospel, against the law of God,” the spokesman responded.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kiev did not immediately respond to a request for comment or clarification from Gadget Clock.

A large majority of Ukraine’s population identifies as former Orthodox Christians, while a significant minority of Ukrainian Catholics, like Orthodox, worship with Byzantine liturgy but are loyal to the pope, the study shows. The Orthodox population of Ukraine is divided between the Kiev-based Orthodox Church of Ukraine (which represents Yevstrati Zoria) and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is under the Moscow Orthodox patriarchy but has extensive autonomy.

The Ukrainian new head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Epiphanyus, is speaking on Saturday, December 15, to approve the charter for a unified church in a closed-door sindh of three Ukrainian Orthodox churches and to elect a leader in St. Sophia Cathedral, Kyiv, Ukraine. 2018. Ukrainian Orthodox leaders approve the creation of a unified church independent of the Moscow Patriarch and elect a leader for the new church head.

Putin has justified his attack as a defense of the Moscow-based Orthodox Church, but leaders of both churches have condemned the attack, as did the country’s Catholic minority.

Metropolitan Epiphany, head of the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church in Ukraine, told the Associated Press, “Praying with our lips, love of God, for Ukraine, for our neighbors, we fight evil – and we will see victory.”

In July 2021, Putin justified his invasion of Ukraine

“Forget quarrels and misunderstandings and … unite with love for God and our motherland,” said Metropolitan Onfree, head of the Moscow-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

This Saturday, November 10, 2018 File photo, an aerial photograph of the thousand-year-old caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, taken from the morning mist at sunrise in Kiev, the holiest place for Eastern Orthodox Christians, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka, file)

Both Ukraine and Russia traced their history to the medieval kingdom of Kivan Rass, whose 10th-century prince Vladimir (Volodymyr in Ukrainian) rejected paganism, was baptized in Crimea, and adopted Orthodoxy as the official religion. In 2014, Putin cited that history to justify his occupation of Crimea. He similarly mentioned the history in a speech last July, which provided an early warning about his reasoning behind the Ukraine invasion.

Although many Western Christians associate the Antichrist with the image in the Bible book of Revelation and see the Antichrist as a satanic figure who will unite the world in opposition to God, the word “antichrist” may have a broader meaning, usually referring to a person who opposes Jesus Christ and Sets himself up as a false messiah.

