Ukrainian-born tennis player Eva Lys accuses Russian players of ‘making fun’ of war: ‘They laugh about it’

7 seconds ago
Of Ukrainian descent Tennis Player Eva Lis has accused some Russian players of mocking the war in Ukraine but argued that while she supported the decision to ban the Russian team from international competition, individuals should not be excluded from the tournament.

The 20-year-old prospect, who was born in Kiev and moved to Germany, said Eurosport In an interview on Wednesday, he felt that Russian players had behaved disrespectfully in ITF Kazakhstan 02A this week.

Tennis star Daniel Medvedev is ranked number one in the world. 1 ITF announces sanctions on Russian, Belarusian Federation

“A lot of the Russian players here are disrespectful to the victims of the Ukraine war. They are laughing and joking about it. Of the Telegraph Translation

Eva Liss of Dar Club An der Alastair watches during the final round of the Women's DTB German Pro Series 2020 on July 23, 2020 in Versmold, Germany, against Angelina Wirges.

(Mario Men / Defodi photo via Getty Images)

Lys chose to show his support for his country by wearing the color of his flag during the competition, which he said was ignored.

“There was no verbal reaction to my dress,” he told a German newspaper Image“But you can feel the look. The wind is too thick.”

Although several international sports federations have gone so far as to ban Russia and Belarus from competing, players in some sports have also been banned. Lyce believes the two should not be grouped together.

Eva Lies controls the ball during a match against Anna Jazar in the DTB German Pro Series 2020 on June 17, 2020 in Stuttgart, Germany.

(Harry Langer / Defodi image via Getty Images)

“Tennis professionals do not represent a country like national teams,” he told the Telegraph. “So I think it’s right to ban Russian teams for sending a crystal clear message. And I think you should raise the flag or the reference to Russia in tennis, but let the personal professionals play.”

Eva Lis of Der Club An der Ulster poses during a match against Angelina Virgis in the final round of the Women's DTB German Pro Series 2020 on July 23, 2020 in Versmold, Germany.

(Mario Men / Defodi photo via Getty Images)

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Tuesday that the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarus Tennis Federation would be suspended indefinitely from international events due to widespread attacks on Ukraine.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) follow suit, adding that “the safety of the tennis community is our most immediate joint priority.”

