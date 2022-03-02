Ukrainian children’s hospital, running out of supplies for young cancer patients, pleads for evacuation



According to multiple reports, a Ukrainian children’s hospital in Chernihiv is requesting the evacuation of its young cancer patients as Russian forces surround the city.

At least 11 children are currently trapped in the oncology ward of the Chernihiv Regional Children’s Hospital, and food and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce.

“We don’t know how much time we have,” Serhiy Josimenko, a charity worker who helps patients, their doctors and parents, told The Guardian. “We don’t really know how to survive here – it’s unrealistic. We have no resources.”

The northern Ukrainian city, home to about 285,000 inhabitants, is located about 43 miles from the Belarusian border and is surrounded by Russian troops. It is under siege, and two days ago, a rocket hit about 650 feet from the hospital, the report said.

Other hospitals in Poland and Slovakia have agreed to continue treatment and waive fees for children between the ages of two and 15. But the only way out of the city would be by helicopter.

“The problem is we can’t get the kids off the ground. We can just get them off the air,” Josimenko said. “All routes in our city are being excavated.”

At least one of the children has Hodgkin’s lymphoma, while most of the other children have leukemia. Although local pharmacies and other stores donated to the hospital, Josimenko said the supply of essentials for children, including painkillers, was low.

“When people get cancer, they need a lot of painkillers and we have problems with morphine and other drugs,” Josimenko said. “At the Chernihiv Oncology Hospital, for example, they have only eight ampoules of morphine or other painkillers.”

Many times, when the sirens of the air strikes sound, the children and people of the hospital are forced to take shelter in the shelters. Shelter conditions are not ideal for illness prevention, so people slept on the first floor and ran downstairs every time there was an air strike, The Guardian reported.

“Everyone is tired, especially the medical staff. Last week they didn’t sleep normally, only two or three hours,” Josimenko said.

Holding on to hope, Josimenko noted that hospital staff are working to keep children’s spirits high and protect them from conflict.

“We’ve covered them as much as possible,” he told the news outlet. “They understand what’s going on, but they know they’re not alone.”