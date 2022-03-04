Ukrainian churches sending prayers, money to friends and family in war zone



Seattle – Ukrainian churches are praying for relief.

“We must have responded by pushing,” said Andrei Matlak, parish priest of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Mission. “Our hearts and souls are destroyed for what is happening to our family.”

Most Parisians are still known to have families in Ukraine. Matlak told Gadget Clock that more people have joined the church to pray since the Russian invasion.

“Since everything started moving, we have a lot of people joining us,” Matlak said.

While Matlak is leading prayers in Seattle, Archbishop Daniel Jelinsky of the United States is doing the same in New Jersey. He led a prayer service of about 600 people at the National Ukrainian Church on Monday.

“People from different walks of life came and showed their support for the Ukrainians,” Jelinsky said.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has already raised about $ 500,000 nationwide. The money is going to medical and humanitarian relief.

“There are countless people who come in through church doors,” Jelinsky said. “Leave the flowers. Leave the financial grants.”

This is more than the Ukrainians.

“I did not expect so much support from non-Ukrainians,” said Oksana Pierce, treasurer of the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Mission in Paris. “It’s American, it’s Asian American. It’s everyone. Everyone is supporting us.”

Pierce has raised money on the streets to help his family and others in Ukraine. He hopes the first grant is just beginning.

“We’re in dire straits, we need a lot of help,” Pierce lamented.