Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video

Ukraine Russia War: When a female citizen of Ukraine got the Russian soldier to surrender to his mother, the people standing there got tears in their eyes.

On Thursday (March 3, 2022) the war between Ukraine and Russia, on the eighth day, very emotional news came out. A Russian soldier is captured by locals in war-torn Ukraine. The Russian soldier surrenders, after which Ukrainian citizens feed him pastries, give him drinks and not only this, but also get the soldier to talk to his mother. This video presenting the example of humanity is going viral all over the world.

When the Russian soldier talked to his mother, he became emotional. ‘Your son is absolutely safe,’ Ukrainian woman says after calling Russian soldier’s mother. Upon hearing this, both the Russian soldier’s mother and the soldier start crying after seeing each other, then a Ukrainian man says from behind that he does not know why these Russian soldiers have come here, in response to this the other citizen of Ukraine says that it is not their fault. Someone else has done this. The Ukrainian citizen was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This incident shows how closely Russia and Ukraine have historically been related to each other. This sentiment is not only felt by the citizens of Ukraine, but also among the Russian soldiers, sympathy is being seen towards the citizens of Ukraine.

Remarkable video circulating on Telegram. Ukrainians gave a captured Russian soldier food and tea and called his mother to tell her he’s ok. He breaks down in tears. Compare the compassion shown here to Putin’s brutality. pic.twitter.com/KtbHad8XLm — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 2, 2022

According to the report of The New York Times, many Russian soldiers are deeply saddened to see the devastation in Ukraine. They had no idea that they would have to attack Ukraine, which was fighting a war with the Soviets in World War 2. Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union. The Russian people consider them their own. In such a situation, news is also coming that Russian soldiers are harming their warships themselves, so that they do not have to kill the civilians of Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, Russian soldiers are leaving their tanks and surrendering themselves to the citizens of Ukraine. Russian soldiers are apologizing to the citizens of Ukraine. The British intelligence agency has also confirmed these claims of the New York Times. The agency claims it has recorded radio conversations between Russian soldiers, in which it has received messages in which Russian soldiers are saying to refuse to kill civilians of Ukraine.