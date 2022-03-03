World

Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video

12 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video
Written by admin
Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video

Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video

Ukrainian citizens caught Russian soldier, gave him pastry, drank drink after surrendering, even made a phone call to his mother, watch Viral Video

Ukraine Russia War: When a female citizen of Ukraine got the Russian soldier to surrender to his mother, the people standing there got tears in their eyes.

On Thursday (March 3, 2022) the war between Ukraine and Russia, on the eighth day, very emotional news came out. A Russian soldier is captured by locals in war-torn Ukraine. The Russian soldier surrenders, after which Ukrainian citizens feed him pastries, give him drinks and not only this, but also get the soldier to talk to his mother. This video presenting the example of humanity is going viral all over the world.

When the Russian soldier talked to his mother, he became emotional. ‘Your son is absolutely safe,’ Ukrainian woman says after calling Russian soldier’s mother. Upon hearing this, both the Russian soldier’s mother and the soldier start crying after seeing each other, then a Ukrainian man says from behind that he does not know why these Russian soldiers have come here, in response to this the other citizen of Ukraine says that it is not their fault. Someone else has done this. The Ukrainian citizen was referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This incident shows how closely Russia and Ukraine have historically been related to each other. This sentiment is not only felt by the citizens of Ukraine, but also among the Russian soldiers, sympathy is being seen towards the citizens of Ukraine.

READ Also  Blinken declares 'moment of peril' for millions in Ukraine, reveals how US believes Russia would invade

According to the report of The New York Times, many Russian soldiers are deeply saddened to see the devastation in Ukraine. They had no idea that they would have to attack Ukraine, which was fighting a war with the Soviets in World War 2. Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union. The Russian people consider them their own. In such a situation, news is also coming that Russian soldiers are harming their warships themselves, so that they do not have to kill the civilians of Ukraine.

According to the New York Times, Russian soldiers are leaving their tanks and surrendering themselves to the citizens of Ukraine. Russian soldiers are apologizing to the citizens of Ukraine. The British intelligence agency has also confirmed these claims of the New York Times. The agency claims it has recorded radio conversations between Russian soldiers, in which it has received messages in which Russian soldiers are saying to refuse to kill civilians of Ukraine.


#Ukrainian #citizens #caught #Russian #soldier #gave #pastry #drank #drink #surrendering #phone #call #mother #watch #Viral #Video

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New Jersey Senator Cory Booker says he has tested positive for COVID-19

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment