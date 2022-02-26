Ukrainian citizens, defiant, take up arms to defend their country against Russia



Ukraine’s political leaders and ordinary citizens are taking up arms to defend their homeland against Russian aggression this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the government would hand over weapons to those who wished to take up arms – just hours after Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine.

As of Friday, Ukrainian authorities had already handed over 18,000 guns, according to the BBC.

Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted several pictures of herself with a gun.[women] He will protect our soil just like us [men]”

“I plan to plant tulips and daffodils in my backyard today,” Rudick tweeted Saturday. “Instead, I learn to fire weapons and get ready for the night after the attack [Kyiv] We are not going anywhere. It’s ours [city]Us [land], Our soil. We will fight for it. “

He added, “So next week I can plant my flowers. Here.”

Former heavyweight boxing champion Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko has said he will stay and fight. His brother and fellow heavyweight boxing champion, Vladimir Klitsko, enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army when the country was ready for Russian invasion.

“We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy,” Vladimir Klitschko wrote in a LinkedIn blog post on Thursday, as Gadget Clock Digital reported earlier today.

“You can act too. Don’t let fear catch us; let’s not be frozen.”

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has even called on civilians to make home-made weapons, such as the Molotov cocktail, as Russian forces have moved closer to Kiev.

“Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize occupants!” The defense ministry tweeted on Friday.

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lena posted a picture of herself – armed – to her 65,000 followers on Instagram this week.

Men between the ages of 18 and 60 have been banned from leaving Ukraine due to martial law in the country.

Russia claims it is attacking only military targets – but according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, civilians have already been killed and a residential apartment building in Kiev has been hit by a missile.

Health officials said on Saturday that 196 people, including three children, had already been killed in the fighting.

Also, at least 1,115 people – including 33 children – were injured.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky has rejected a US proposal to oust Kiev, saying he would not leave the country.

“The fight is here. I need ammunition, not rides,” Zelensky told U.S. officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken appears to be complying with Zelensky’s request, announcing another 350 350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Saturday.

As a result, the United States has sent $ 1 billion to Ukraine over the past year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.