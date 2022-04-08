Ukrainian city Bucha More than 300 people killed girls and women raped in Russian commander held responsible Know who is the culprit

The gruesome pictures of the massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and the gory stories of brutality have shaken the world. According to international media, Holi of blood was played there and more than 300 dead bodies were thrown. From women to small girls were raped. China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, has said that unarmed civilians were killed in Bucha. He has called upon all the parties to refrain from taking any decision till it is proved who is responsible for this massacre and brutality.

The ambassador has said that such attacks are unacceptable. He said at a UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine on Tuesday. “The reports and pictures of civilian deaths in Bucha are very disturbing.”

China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lizan said that China supports all initiatives and measures to “reduce the humanitarian crisis” in the country and “work closely with the international community to avoid any harm to civilians”. ready to continue.

The pressure on China, considered a big supporter of Russia, has increased after horrifying photos and videos of civilian bodies surfaced from Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. China has called for adopting the path of dialogue without condemning Russia’s aggression.

#Ukraine #bucha

This is the Kyiv region. After the russian occupancy. So many deaths, so much pain, no tears left and the level of the Russian violence is extremely high. It’s not about 21 century. It’s not about peace.

It’s about injustice and the reality in Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/WldAhQ62QW — Danya (@voitseschuk) April 3, 2022

China has protested economic sanctions on Russia, accusing the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of promoting conflict and provoking Russia by sending weapons to Ukraine. Zhao’s remarks coincided with those of China’s ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun. Jun also described the news of civilian deaths in Bucha and the pictures that emerged as “shocking” and called for an investigation.

The media report said that “the Russians raped women and children and brutally shot them. And left on the road to die.” The death toll in the city of Kyiv Oblast is feared to reach hundreds. Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, who is currently responsible for the attack, who leads the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, has captured Buka. He is the first senior military officer involved in this massacre.

Ukrainian reporter Evgeny Spirin said: “The hands of some of the children killed were tied. There were hunting dogs there.”

Ukrainian activists and web spies have identified the presence of Omurbekov’s forces, which are generally based in Russia’s Far East rather than in Kyiv Oblast.