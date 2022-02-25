Ukrainian community in Chicago prays for families overseas, speaks out against Russian invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

As Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine, residents in the vicinity of the Ukrainian village of Chicago are rallying against the attack and praying for their families abroad.

St. Nicholas Elementary students walked from the school to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Chicago for a special service on Thursday. Many of the children present were watching the development abroad for fear of family members living in Ukraine.

An eighth-grader told FOX32 Chicago that her cousin – about the same age as her – was in Ukraine and was ready to defend her.

“In my opinion, it’s very scary. I don’t know how they feel since they are there and go to school there,” said the student. “Now they have to do what they can to keep themselves alive.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Family members also shared cell phone videos of the blast that shook the country during the full-scale attack.

“All Ukrainians stay up all night watching the news,” said Gary Abramyuk, manager of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago. “It’s very, very sad.”

The U.S. defense official said the attack began with a Russian missile barrage of about 100 medium-range, short-range and cruise missiles coming from land, air and sea, according to a report released by the Department of Defense on Thursday.

The official noted that Russian forces were in the early stages of invading Ukraine and were attacking through three corridors. Fighting was raging within 20 miles of the capital, Kiev, as well as around the eastern city of Kharkiv and in the southern part of the country.

“It simply came to our notice then [Russian forces] Basically, the government has every intention of beheading and setting up its own system of governance, which would explain these initial steps towards Kiev, “said the official, who declined to be named in the report.

In Chicago on Thursday afternoon, a rally was held at St. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church where residents were seen – who had gathered on the steps of the church and on the nearby street – carrying Ukrainian flags and emblems.

Ukraine is no longer in control of the Chernobyl site, officials say

Attendees expressed concern and anger. Some have called for tougher sanctions than the new ones announced by President Biden before Thursday, the station said.

“How much more blood will Ukraine have to shed to pay them? Now is the time to lift sanctions, stop the war. Stop the Russian economy. Today, the United Nations must take action,” said Vice President Pavlo Bandryowski. According to the Fox32 Chicago section of the Illinois Department of the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America.

Biden said the sanctions, in conjunction with alliances with other countries, would target larger Russian banks and make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen. The sanctions would also target the Russian elite and limit access to borrowing for 13 Russian companies and enterprises. There will also be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, Biden said.

The Chicago community has been protesting for months. A vigil will be held on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the lives lost during the attack.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report