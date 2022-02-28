Ukrainian couple details escape from Kyiv after Russian invasion: people ‘understand what is at stake here’



Irina Colon woke up Thursday morning to find her apartment window shaking with a Kiev bomb blast and a call from her father, who simply said, “The war has begun.”

Irena told Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, “I basically had a massive panic attack because you think it’s all over, you think you’re dying.”

She and her husband, Joel, quickly packed up their two cats and belongings and moved to their hometown on the outskirts of Kiev, where they were able to stay safely in a house with a basement.

“We just said, ‘OK, it’s time to get out,'” Irina said. “Usually the trip takes us 40 minutes, and it takes us three hours because there were huge lines everywhere.”

Irene’s husband, Joel, told Gadget Clock Digital that “aircraft and cruise missiles were flying all morning.” “We woke up at about five o’clock in the morning.”

The couple, who served as missionaries through One Challenge, married Joel in 2008 after Joel left for Ukraine in 2005.

“Today’s Ukraine and Ukraine 10 years ago or 20 years ago, are two different nations,” Joel said. “Ukrainians today, they understand what is at stake here, and they are literally ready to die on this mountain. It doesn’t matter what it takes.”

Irena agrees that the Ukrainians have endured many years over the years from their northern neighbor, which has prompted them to build strong resistance to Putin’s latest campaign.

“Ukrainians are very resilient … very patriotic,” said Irena. “Historically, we have always attacked, and no one has ever wanted a part of us, especially Russia. And when it comes to the Russian conflict, we are very proud.”

Joe and Irena are now helping to organize aid for refugees through the church network, providing shelter, food and basic supplies to those in need.

“Because no one is working, people have no bread,” Irina said. “Now one of the hardest things they have to do is get it, because it’s very dangerous if someone drives there.”

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday, a mile-long convoy of armored vehicles, tanks and other combat vehicles was about 17 miles outside Kiev.

Fighting continued in other parts of the country as Russian forces tried to seize Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The Kremlin has already deployed about 75% of its combined combat force, but Ukrainian fighters have been “very creative” with their tactics and have shown no signs of calming down, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday.

“They are using almost everything in their arsenal, from small arms to surface-to-air missiles,” the defense official said.