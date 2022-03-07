Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian UFC fighter Marina Moroz flew out of UFC 272 on Saturday night with a victory over Maria Agapova, and she and her family broke down in tears immediately after the fight over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Maroz, who threw Agapova into an arm-triangle choke in the second round, spoke to Joe Rogan in the octagon after the win and spoke of a heartbreaking attack on his country.

“My family is in Ukraine. I had a difficult week. I was worried, I cried because my family is in a bad situation now,” Moroz said. “Thanks to everyone who sent me the message, because this week has been difficult for me. I want to cry because of this war in my country. It is a difficult time for Ukraine.

Moroz added: “I want to support my country, my president, the whole army of Ukraine and I want to say we do not want war. I am worried about my family right now.”

Moroz had a special message for Putin before the fight.

“F — you, b ——!” Moroz told TMZ Sports. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”