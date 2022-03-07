Sports

Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272
Written by admin
Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272

Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian UFC fighter Marina Moroz flew out of UFC 272 on Saturday night with a victory over Maria Agapova, and she and her family broke down in tears immediately after the fight over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ukraine's Marina Moroz celebrates her submission victory against Maria Agapova after their flyweight fight during UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 5, 2022.

Ukraine’s Marina Moroz celebrates her submission victory against Maria Agapova after their flyweight fight during UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 5, 2022.
(David Baker / Getty Images)

Maroz, who threw Agapova into an arm-triangle choke in the second round, spoke to Joe Rogan in the octagon after the win and spoke of a heartbreaking attack on his country.

Marina Moroz of Ukraine prepares to fight Maria Agapova during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marina Moroz of Ukraine prepares to fight Maria Agapova during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(David Baker / Getty Images)

“My family is in Ukraine. I had a difficult week. I was worried, I cried because my family is in a bad situation now,” Moroz said. “Thanks to everyone who sent me the message, because this week has been difficult for me. I want to cry because of this war in my country. It is a difficult time for Ukraine.

Moroz added: “I want to support my country, my president, the whole army of Ukraine and I want to say we do not want war. I am worried about my family right now.”

Marina Moroz over Maria Agapova in their flyweight fight during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marina Moroz over Maria Agapova in their flyweight fight during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(David Baker / Getty Images)

READ Also  Chelsea, Barcelona & Juventus Advance to Knockout Stage; Man Utd & PSG Earn Crucial Wins

Moroz had a special message for Putin before the fight.

“F — you, b ——!” Moroz told TMZ Sports. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

#Ukrainian #fighter #Maryna #Moroz #emotional #win #UFC

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Clete Keller, a 3-time Olympian, indicted in the Capital riots case

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment