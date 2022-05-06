Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal steel plant refuse to surrender, will ‘stand till the end’: commander’s wife



Ukrainian fighters defend Azovostal steel plant, destroy last Mariupol’s last Ukrainian holdout, Russian fighters plan to “stand to the end” as they continue their second day ground offensive at the plant.

The wife of Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, said the fighters “would not surrender. They only hoped for a miracle.”

She said she spoke to her husband on the phone on Thursday and he said he would love her forever. “I’m going crazy over it,” he said. “It sounded like a farewell.”

The general staff of Ukraine’s military said on Friday that “defense units in the Azovostal area continue to blockade” and that the Russians, with the help of aviation, had resumed offensive operations to take control of the vast plant.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said the Russians were able to enter the plant on Wednesday with the help of an electrician who knew the layout.

Russian filtration camps are Mariupol’s ‘ghetto’, the official says

“He showed them the underground tunnels leading to the factory,” Gerashchenko said in a video.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initially said the plant should be shut down instead of launching a full-scale offensive, and its tunnel maze, claiming he did not want to unnecessarily endanger Russian life, but with Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations on Monday, experts believe he Want to speed up the plant.

But the attack also came at the expense of Moscow’s “personnel, equipment and weapons”, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday morning.

Putin claimed victory in the city late last month, despite Ukrainian fighters refusing to surrender despite being inside the plant.

“About 500 civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol,” Andrei Yarmak, head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told the Kiev Independent on Friday. Ukraine has also said that Russia’s continued attacks are preventing the remaining civilians at the plant from fleeing.

“There are a lot of wounded (fighters), but they are not surrendering,” Zelensky said in a video speech that night. “They have retained their position.” Russia’s latest estimate is that there were about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters inside the plant.

The Pentagon said Thursday that only 2,000 Russian troops remain in the vicinity of Mariupol and others are advancing north, and even as Russian airstrikes continue to bomb Mariupol, they are only advancing “movement,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.