Ukrainian #fighters #Russian #forces #storming #Mariupol #plant

Russian forces stormed a steel mill representing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol on Tuesday, Ukrainian guards said, just as a convoy evacuating several civilians from the plant over the weekend reached relative safety in the Ukrainian-controlled city.

Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said that thanks to the evacuation efforts, “101 women, men, children and the elderly could finally leave the bunker under the Azvastal steelwork and see the light of day two months later.”

The news was even more frightening for those who left. Ukrainian commanders say Russian forces have stormed a wide range of plants, including a maze of tunnels and bunkers.

“The enemy is trying to storm the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armored vehicles. Our fighters are repelling all attacks,” said Denis Schlega, a brigade commander of the Ukrainian National Guard who was stationed at Azovstal.

An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are reportedly trapped at the plant. Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said hundreds of civilians remained. And it was unclear whether a new eviction would take place.

In the messaging app Telegram, the deputy commander of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, Sviatoslav Palamar, said the Russians were “carrying armored vehicles and tanks, trying to get troops off the boat and launching a heavy attack on the plant with large numbers of infantry.”

“We will do everything possible to prevent the attack, but we call for urgent action to evacuate civilians inside the plant and bring them to safety,” he said.

He added that the plant had been hit by naval artillery fire and air strikes throughout the night. He said two civilian women were killed and 10 civilians were injured.

The attack comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to shut down the plant without a storm.

The first convoy of refugees from the plant arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhiya, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) northwest of Mariupol. They were allowed to leave during a brief ceasefire over the weekend in an operation overseen by the United Nations and the Red Cross.

At a reception center, stretchers and wheelchairs were lined up, small children’s shoes were hanging from a shopping cart, and a pile of toys was waiting for the convoy. Medical and psychiatric professionals were on standby.

The arrival of buses and ambulances was a rare glimpse of the good news in the nearly 10-week conflict that has killed thousands, forced millions to flee the country, devastated towns and cities, and changed the balance of power after the Cold War. Eastern Europe.

“In recent days, while traveling with refugees, I have heard mothers, children and vulnerable grandparents speak of the day-to-day trauma and fear of death in the midst of relentless heavy shelling, and the extreme lack of water, food and sanitation.” He spoke of the hellish experience of seeking refuge in the Azovstal plant since the beginning of the war. “

In addition to the 101 people evacuated from the steelwork, 58 joined the convoy in a town on the outskirts of Mariupol, Lubrani said. Some have decided not to travel to Zaporizhia, where a total of 127 people arrived on Tuesday, he said.

The Russian military has previously said that some evictees have chosen to stay in separatist areas. In the past, Ukraine has accused Moscow of taking civilians to Russia or Russian-controlled territories against their will – a claim denied by the Kremlin.

Mariupol came as a symbol of the human misery caused by the war. The two-month blockade by the Russians has left civilians with little access to food, water and electricity, as Moscow’s forces have reduced the city to rubble. Plants have especially migrated to the outside world.

The pounding of the steel plant has resumed after being removed over the weekend. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Vadim Astafiev said Ukrainian fighters had used the ceasefire to take up new positions at the plant.

They “came out of the basement, took up positions to shoot in the area and in the plant buildings,” he said. Russian troops, along with Moscow-backed separatist forces, used artillery and aircraft to “destroy these firing positions.”

After failing to take Kyiv in the first week of the war, Russia withdrew some of its forces, saying that its main objective was the eastern industrial hub of Ukraine, known as Donbass.

Mariupol is located in the region, and its collapse would deprive Ukraine of an important port, allowing Russia to establish a land corridor on the Crimean peninsula, which was occupied by Ukraine in 2014 and freeing troops to fight elsewhere in Donbass.

The U.S. ambassador to Europe, Michael Carpenter, said Monday that the United States believes the Kremlin plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine and recognize the southern city of Kherson as an independent republic. No action would be recognized by the United States or its allies, he said.

Carpenter said Russia was planning to hold fake referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Donbass that would “try to add a dissociation to democratic or electoral legitimacy” and link the agencies to Russia. He further added that there are indications that Russia will have an independent voting engineer in Kherson.

It was difficult to get a complete picture of the war unfolded earlier because air strikes and artillery barrages made it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around. Formerly fighting Ukraine and Moscow-backed rebels have both imposed strict restrictions on reporting.

But so far, Russian troops and their allied separatist forces seem to have gained little, occupying several small towns while trying to advance in relatively small groups against the hardline Ukrainian resistance.

In its daily Twitter account of the war, the British military said it believed the Russian military was now “significantly weaker” after losses in the war against Ukraine.

“Recovery from this will be further enhanced by sanctions,” the ministry said. “Failure in both strategic planning and operational execution has enabled it to translate numerical strength into decision-making advantage.”

Ukraine’s resistance has been significantly strengthened by Western weapons, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced সাম 300 million ($ 375 million) in new military aid, including radar, drones and armored vehicles.

In a distant speech to Ukraine’s parliament, he echoed Winston Churchill’s words during World War II, calling Ukraine’s war to stop the Russians the country’s “best time.”

“Your children and grandchildren will say that the Ukrainians have taught the world that the brutal power of an aggressor does not value anything against the moral strength of a people determined to be free,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says at least 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian forces since the war began.