Ukrainian Foreign Minister pushes back on Russian demands, says ‘Ukraine is seeking membership in NATO’



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has backed down from Russia’s demands, and has made it clear in an episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS that “Ukraine seeks NATO membership.”

Kuleba told CBS’s Leslie Stahl that Ukraine was not shying away from its ambition to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in an episode of “60 Minutes” aired on Sunday.

He added that Ukraine was not sending “signals” that it was willing to back down from its ambition to join NATO in an effort to meet a demand made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden and Putin agree on the “principles” of the summit in Ukraine

“We are not sending such signals,” Kuleba said in response to a question from Stahl. “Most Ukrainians want Ukraine to be a member of NATO.”

Instead, Kuleba said, if Ukraine succeeds, the whole democratic world will be safe.

“The only signal we are sending to the world is that if Ukraine succeeds and Russia lags behind, it will be much safer for the whole democratic world,” Kuleba said.

NATO allies concerned over Zelensky’s move to leave Ukraine, threat of Russian attack almost certain

He added that the United States had not pressured Ukraine to abandon its plans to join NATO, but said that “some European members of NATO” had pressured them to withdraw.

Kuleba said a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine would “bring great damage to Russia.”

“Economically, because of the immediate sanctions on Russia. Militarily, because we are not a country that will give up. This is our land, we will protect it,” Kuleba said. “You see, [Russia] For the last 300 years it has tried to suffocate us, destabilize us, and tear us apart. But they fail. I am still sitting here with you, a foreign minister of independent Ukraine. We know the threat, we understand it, we have learned how to live with it and we stand up for a just cause, “Kuleba said.

The comments come amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which currently has 150,000 troops on its border with Ukraine.