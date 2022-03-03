Ukrainian lawmakers, CEOs join fight against Russia: ‘We will fight to the last bullet’



With the Russian military at their doorstep, everyday Ukrainians from all walks of life are fighting for their freedom, their democracy and their land.

The government last week handed out thousands of automatic rifles to civilians, telling men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stand up and fight Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Even C-Suite executives and lawmakers are getting their hands dirty in defending their country.

“After seven days with machine guns, I’m starting to forget that I can talk to people,” Volodymyr Omelian, a former Ukrainian infrastructure minister, told Gadget Clock Digital. He is one of several prominent residents of Kiev preparing for a Russian invasion.

The military activates its reserves and civilians volunteer for militias. So many people tried to enroll earlier this week that government offices saw delays in their processing, according to ground sources.

In Kiev, the country’s capital and Putin’s main target, a group of hostile Ukrainians has set up temporary defenses, roadblocks and checkpoints. This includes the military, lawmakers, prominent business leaders and the president himself.

“They will never occupy Kiev,” Omelian said. “We are ready to fight.”

Forecast of brutal clashes

He predicted a brutal conflict, involving urban warfare and fierce resistance, such as during Russia’s invasion of Chechnya in Grozny.

“I believe that the Russians still remember that it is very difficult for tanks or transporters to enter an enemy city,” he said.

Despite having a larger, more advanced military equipment, American and British analysts say the Russians have met with unexpectedly fierce resistance. A 40-mile-long military convoy stretched from Kyiv to Belarus without moving for several days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedian and actor until he won the 2019 election. The mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitsko, is a former world champion boxer.

Both are in Kiev despite threats from Russia.

“The fight is here,” Zelensky said in response to a proposal to leave the United States. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

Ukraine’s defense forces said earlier this week that they had thwarted a Chechen hit squad sent to assassinate the president after receiving intelligence from Russian security sources.

“Before the war started, I was a fierce critic of him,” Omelian said of Zelensky. “But we will put aside all political differences and fight one enemy: Putin.”

Kyiv Stall March

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Putin’s troops had lost momentum but remained a powerful fighting force, even as Ukraine’s defense halted their advance in Kiev.

A Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, told a news briefing on Wednesday that “the Ukrainians have retained much of their combat power.” “And they are fighting back. They are fighting with courage.”

But Ukrainians are seeking more support from the West, including military equipment, humanitarian aid and ammunition. According to the defenders, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons are crucial for the retention of Russian forces. They are expecting more sanctions, membership and the European Union and, perhaps, finally, NATO.

“Even in this situation, we fight… and we defend democracy,” Omelian said. “On the other hand, we defend our motherland, and we protect our citizens. So we will fight to the last bullet, whatever, and no one will surrender. This is not Afghanistan. This is not Chechnya. Not the Ukrainians. Go back, and No one will destroy us. “

Away from the battlefield, a team of IT experts is conducting another operation – to deal with Russian cyber attacks and confusion.

“We have Ukraine’s IT army, where anyone with a phone can become a cyber-soldier and deploy a DDoS attack against the Russian government,” said Dr. Oleksiy Shaldenko, CEO of Wantent Intelligence Firm, who is involved in cyberspace in Ukraine. Defense

DDoS is a denial of service delivery – a type of attack that overloads a server with useless information and knocks it offline. It’s just a digital tool.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has launched a website highlighting the dead and captured Russians. It can counter Russian propaganda that hides the death toll and acts as a crowd sourcing tool to help families identify those killed in action.

“One of our tasks is to convey to the Russian people the truth that Putin started a war and invaded all of Ukraine,” Shaldenko said.

Ukrainian hackers have also set up online bots that are programmed to match patients with doctors to share instructions on how to mix a Molotov cocktail.

Civilians have been targeted

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes and artillery are increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure. Shaldenko had to cut short a conversation when he said that Russian bombs had started falling overhead.

The photo shows the jammed train stations as refugees – mostly women and children – trying to escape the violence.

According to Omelian, Ukraine’s air defense shot down a Russian missile on Wednesday. The wreckage fell about 300 to 400 meters away. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“The Russian missiles were aimed at civilian personnel in a residential area, which is relatively close to the railway station,” he said. “If they succeed, the damage will be huge.”

The day before, another missile blew up a civilian TV tower in the city, killing at least five people near the Babin Year Holocaust memorial.

Alexei Kamlichenko, a managing partner at Global Recruiting Agency Ozars Berndtsson, said he was providing medical care around Kiev, caring for elderly people trapped in their homes during the war.

They need more medicine and food, he told Gadget Clock Digital, but the water, electricity and internet infrastructure are largely intact.

“There are a lot of people hiding underground because there are constant warnings about air strikes,” he said. “There are a lot of children here. It’s hard to say how many are left in Kiev.”

‘Full-scale war’

Meanwhile, city guards are setting up temporary forts and preparing for a Russian attack – aware of a 40-mile-long military convoy north of the city.

“Everything around is a full-blown war that people in the West have only seen in Hollywood dramas,” said Andrei Osadchuk, a Ukrainian MP who returned from Lviv on a repatriation mission after dropping off his three daughters. “But everything here is real. It’s today.”

At normal times, the drive takes about six hours, he told Gadget Clock Digital. He hoped to take about 30 to avoid the danger zone.

He said there was a significant shortage of food and fuel in the country.

“Kiev needs all kinds of help, from food to helmets and jet fighters,” he said. “Despite the heavy fighting, we are all inspired.”

He said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a war against the West and democracy.

“They have been trying to destroy and destroy everything the democratic world has built in the last 80 years since the end of World War II,” he said.