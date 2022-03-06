Ukrainian leaders have ‘continuity of government’ plan if Zelenskyy is killed: Blinken



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Ukrainian officials A plan has been drawn up to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The Ukrainians have plans that I’m not going to talk about or go into detail about, which we call ‘government continuity,'” Blinken told CBS ‘Face the Nation. ”

Blinken added that led by Zelenxi Russia invades Ukraine February 24 has been “significant”.

“The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the whole government has shown, is extraordinary. They are the embodiment of the people of this incredibly brave Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Under the Ukrainian constitution, if something happens to the president while in office, the president replaces the president. Ruslan Stefanchuk serves as chairman of parliament, known as RADA.

Blinken’s comments came after a report was released that US officials and allies were discussing the president’s succession line in the case of Zelensky’s death or capture.

The New York Times quoted a source close to the conversation as saying that U.S. officials had asked Ukrainians not to allow senior officials to stay in the same place for long periods of time and to move to locations outside the country’s capital.

Zelensky remained in Kiev during the attack and dispelled rumors that he had fled the country on Friday.

According to multiple officials quoted by The New York Times, Ukrainian officials also want to see the United States and its allies establish a position of leadership outside Kiev. A presidential retreat in the Carpathian Mountains has been cited as an alternative, but Ukrainian officials have not said whether the location has bomb shelters or other security measures.

Ukrainian officials said last week that Zelensky had already avoided an assassination attempt carried out by a group of elite Chechen special forces.