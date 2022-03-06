Ukrainian leaders have ‘continuity of government’ plan if Zelenskyy is killed: Blinken



Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Ukrainian officials A plan has been drawn up to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Ukrainians have plans that I’m not going to talk about or go into detail about, to make sure we talk about government continuity in one way or another. And let me go,” Blinken told CBS ‘Face the Nation “on Sunday.

Blinken added that led by Zelenxi Russia invades Ukraine February 24 “Significant.”

“The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the whole government has shown, is extraordinary. They are the embodiment of the people of this incredibly brave Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Under the country’s constitution, the president of parliament replaces the president if anything happens in his office. Ruslan Stefanchuk is currently chairing parliament, known as RADA.

Blinken’s comments came after a report was released that US officials and allies were discussing the president’s succession line in the case of Zelensky’s death or capture.

The New York Times quoted a source close to the conversation as saying that U.S. officials had asked Ukrainians not to allow senior officials to stay in the same place for long periods of time and not to move to locations outside the country’s capital.

Zelensky remained in Kiev during the attack, and fled the country on Friday, sparking rumors.

According to multiple officials quoted by the New York Times, the United States and its allies want Ukrainian officials to establish a position of leadership outside Kiev. A presidential retreat in the Carpathian Mountains has been cited as an alternative, but Ukrainian officials have not said whether the location has bomb shelters or other security measures.

Ukrainian officials said last week that Zelensky had already avoided an assassination attempt carried out by a group of elite Chechen special forces.