Ukrainian man squares up with Russian tank as invasion continues



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine gained its own Tiananmen Square-style “Tank Man” on Saturday when a rebel Ukrainian northeastern city of Bakhmache faced a Russian military convoy.

A video shows the man jumping on the tank as it moves forward and kneeling in front of it as it stops.

Other pedestrians appeared to pull the man out of the front of the tank as they yelled at the convoy.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The scene is reminiscent of one in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, when an unidentified Chinese man stood in front of a tank line without a grocery bag in his hand as Chinese troops cracked down on protesters.

This is not the first time that Ukrainians have tried to stop the Russian invasion with their own hands.

Ukrainian news outlet HB posted a video of a Ukrainian man launching himself in front of an armored truck as he descended from a road on Friday.

The video shows a Ukrainian man offering to return home after the Russians ran out of fuel in their tanks.

Despite Russia’s military advantages, ordinary Ukrainians have armed themselves in battle and helped repel attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko and other political leaders have also refused to leave the country’s capital despite incessant shelling by Russians.

“The fight is here,” Zelensky told U.S. officials when they offered to remove him. “I need ammunition, not rides.”