Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says

15 seconds ago
Ukraine’s military has issued a statement thanking a naval officer for allegedly sacrificing himself to break down a bridge that allows Russian tanks to advance.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a statement on social media on Friday, reporting that Vitaly Volodymyrovich Skakun, a battalion engineer, had voluntarily undertaken a mission to mine the structure supporting the Janichesky Bridge near Kiev before crossing Russian forces. The vulture did not have time to flee the area before it detonated, and told his battalion that he would blow it up indiscriminately.

The armed forces said the next explosion occurred immediately and thwarted Russian efforts to assemble their tank columns on the bridge.

Russian ground forces near Kiev: live update

Ukraine The bridge was blown up about 30 miles north of Kiev on Thursday to prevent troops from advancing. Russian Tanks towards the capital city, according to reports.

According to Newsweek, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air strikes targeted the bridge, which crossed the Teterev River in Ivankev, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy.

The report said that the offensive effort included Russian troops commanding Ukrainian military vehicles and wearing Ukrainian military uniforms to ease their way into the city.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that the last time foreigners invaded Kiev was in 1941.

“Terrible Russian rockets hit Kiev. The last time our capital felt like this was in 1941 when Nazi Germany invaded.” Dr. Kuleba. “Ukraine has defeated that evil and will defeat it. Stop Putin. Disassociate Russia. Disconnect all relations. Expel Russia.” [everywhere]”

Russia’s shelling outside Kiev has already caused significant damage.

A Ukrainian soldiers There was live streaming on the unfortunate Snake Island when Russian warships fired and wiped out 13 soldiers stationed there.

TikTok russia ukraine

Russia A full scale attack begins Thursday local time in Ukraine. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

A Russian warship has issued a warning to Ukrainian border guards on the island of Zmiinyi – also known as Snake Island – only to be told by a guard, “Russian warship, you go yourself.”

Zelensky welcomed the 13 soldiers and said they would all be honored as “Heroes of Ukraine”.


