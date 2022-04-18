World

Ukrainian mayor says city ‘must be ready’ for more Russian attacks after deadly airstrikes reported

The mayor of Lviv told Gadget Clock on Monday that the western Ukrainian city must be “ready” for further attacks by Russian military forces, with a series of fresh airstrikes there killing at least seven people.

This is the first death inside the city since Russia began its aggression on February 24, Andrei Sadovio said.

“We have to be ready [for a] New Russian invasion. And together we must protect our country as much as possible, “Sadovi told Gadget Clock.” This is a special moment in our lives. We have only one country, we have only one land. I believe in our victory, I will never give up. Just victory. ”

Emergency workers are clearing debris after an airstrike on a tire shop in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

At least seven people were killed and 11 wounded in Lviv on Monday morning after Russian troops fired several missiles into the city, officials said.

According to a Ukrainian military spokesman, smoke billowed from the city after four missiles hit three warehouses and a civilian car hit the tire service garage, where people were working.

At least eight people were killed in an airstrike on Monday.

Ukrainian officials added that three of the four targets were non-military positions.

Three adults were seriously injured and one child was slightly injured in the blast.

Smoke billows after five missile strikes in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. (Photo by Oz Elif Kizil / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A train station in the city was among the targets, the report said Was baseless.

