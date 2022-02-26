Ukrainian mom pleads for help from bomb shelter: ‘Please intervene with force’



A Ukrainian mother urged President Biden and NATO countries to intervene with “force” against Russia or “the war will knock on your door,” she warned.

Speaking to Gadget Clock “Kavuto Live” from a bomb shelter in the Kiev capital city with her three children, Olena Gunes said that if the West did not take steps to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin, “this is a collapse of democracy.”

“This is the collapse of our values. This is the collapse of our civilized, diplomatic and normal world in the West that we have been building for so long since World War II,” he said.

In an emotional appeal to the United States and its allies, Genes warned that sanctions, no matter how costly, would not be enough to stifle Putin’s ambitions.

“Billions are not enough,” he said. “Save us. Please intervene and do something by force.”

A mother of three was sitting on the floor of a shelter with her 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son while her 5-month-old daughter was sleeping on her lap during the third day of the Ukraine war.

Russian forces have not been able to take control of any Ukrainian city and have so far failed to dominate the airspace, defense officials said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces have been able to resist Russian troops, but they are still besieging Kiev – defense officials believe this is Putin’s main target.

“What’s really tragic is that we’re repeating the history of World War II when everyone was playing games with Hitler,” Guinness said in frustration. “Hitler did not stop until he was stopped – Putin is the same. He will not stop until he is stopped.”

“He doesn’t want Ukraine because it’s his historical heritage. He wants waterways, he wants more territory. He’s already talking about the Baltic states and Finland,” he added.

Genes describes leaving with her husband, who joined Ukrainian forces in Kiev to stop Russian incursions.

“My husband didn’t tell me much. He told me I love you – that’s all I need to know,” she said. “I told him I was proud of you.”

“We are ready to die for our freedom,” he told Gadget Clock. “But maybe this time, we can react faster. Maybe in the 21st century we’ve become smarter.”

The United States and NATO have said they will not send troops to Ukraine for military engagement with Russia.

Biden on Saturday approved the distribution of another 350 350 million worth of security assistance, and NATO forces in the UK, Lithuania and Poland sent more aid and weapons to the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Ukraine and has vowed to continue fighting Russian forces.