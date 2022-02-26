World

Ukrainian mother with family in New York living in terror with her children

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukrainian mother with family in New York living in terror with her children
Written by admin
Ukrainian mother with family in New York living in terror with her children

Ukrainian mother with family in New York living in terror with her children

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — A family in New York is trying to get their relatives out of Ukraine and into the United States.

In a bomb shelter beneath the streets, on the outskirts of the capital city, a woman and her two children are coping with war on their doorstep.

Iuliia Stelmashchuk and her daughters, 5-year-old Karolina and 13-year-old Kristeina have fled their home and are living now with their neighbors, underground — here they can hear explosions in the distance.

“Right now, is very dangerous situation in Ukraine, really not anyone could understand what is going on,” Stelmashchuk said through an interpreter.

ANALYSIS: Russia’s path of invasion

The bombing and the shelling has intensified. Casualties are rising as the Russian army closes in on Kyiv and the Ukrainian military is fighting back.

Eyewitness News spoke to Iuliia on Friday afternoon. She told reporter N.J. Burkett she is terrified because she has no idea what the night will bring, let alone the coming days.

“Every time when we want to go upstairs, a little girl, she says her name is Karolina and she says I don’t want to go upstairs because over there is war, and we are really, really scared,” Stelmashchuk said.

Her youngest daughter, Karolina, was born in New York City. And her own mother lives on Long Island. They are desperate to escape Ukraine — but it’s too dangerous now to leave the city.

“We tried twice, first time, when we tried to go to our apartment, we were on the middle of the road,” Stelmashchuk said. “And when we heard explosive, I just grabbed my two children and run away to bomb shelter.”

READ Also  Parents support school mask mandates more than required vaccines, a study finds.

The mother says she is trying to stay strong, trying to stay optimistic. But it is getting harder as the sound of missile strikes gets closer and closer.

WATCH: Ukrainians leave country as fighting breaks out with Russian forces

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Ukrainian #mother #family #York #living #terror #children

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment