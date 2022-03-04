Ukrainian MP warns Kyiv will be ‘next Aleppo,’ calls on West to step up as horrific images emerge



A member of Ukraine’s parliament has warned that cities like Kiev will be “next Aleppo” unless the West backs its vocal support for Ukraine and takes significantly more steps than it is already taking to fight Russian aggression.

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Oleksandra Ustinova said that more than 2,000 civilians have been killed so far in Russian attacks, and that the number could rise dramatically as Russia launches attacks on cities such as Kharkiv and Kiev.

“It’s a disaster, Kharkiv is in ruins and it was the second largest city in Ukraine with a population of two million, it has literally turned into a ruin,” he said. Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities, was devastated by the country’s civil war a decade ago.

Warning: The following graphic images contain

Ustinova said the army had stopped Russians from entering the city, but the skies were open, which meant Russia could launch missiles and bombs that were hitting civilians taking refuge in those cities. He provided Gadget Clock with photographs showing children being sheltered underground and being treated for their injuries.

“For the first few days, Putin was targeting military objectives, such as airports, military bases, power stations, and now he is only targeting civilians,” he said. “They are targeting kindergartens, preschools … orphanages, maternity hospitals, residential areas, which is why so many of our civilians have been killed.”

“So his strategy is to kill as many people as possible and put us on the negotiating table,” he said.

Ukraine’s aggression has garnered Western support, including multiple waves of sanctions on banks and oligarchs that have hurt Russia’s economy. Meanwhile, politicians and public figures in the United States and abroad have been vocal in their support.

On Tuesday, lawmakers in the State of the Union praised the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, many of whom wore Ukrainian lapel pins. President Biden, meanwhile, noted the sanctions imposed by his administration and that this has led to unity among NATO allies.

“In the war between democracy and dictatorship, democracies are emerging at the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the path of peace and security,” he said.

However, Ukrainian officials fear more needs to be done from the West, including more comprehensive sanctions, more technology and a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“I saw that there was a union to support Ukraine,” Ustinova said. “The question is how far the West can go in this support. Are they willing to pay 20-30 cents extra for gas in this support? From what I can see so far, no. So I’m sorry, but the Ukrainians won’t do it. Appreciate it. At the moment the world is literally giving their lives for democracy, and the world is not willing to pay extra for gas and oil. “

Ustinova said the sanctions were not strong enough because they were specially carved so they did not target the energy sector.

“The sanctions that have been imposed on Russia have avoided the energy sector, which means you will continue to buy oil and gas from them and the rest of the world will do the same. This is the number one income for Putin and his army,” he said.

He said the much-discussed ban on seven Russian banks from the Swift messaging system does not scratch the surface.

“They have closed seven of Russia’s more than 300 banks, which is basically not even a strong embargo,” he said. “We need a secondary embargo that would allow any bank to work with any Russian bank, which means that all western banks will refuse to work with any Russian bank and thus we can isolate their banking system.”

Ustinova insisted that in the 1990s Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for a guarantee of its sovereignty – a Western guarantee that is no longer being fulfilled.

“We did it because the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia promised us that they would protect us if our sovereignty was threatened. Well, I’m sorry it didn’t happen. You don’t even agree. Pay extra for gas.” Said.

Referring to Biden’s promise that US troops would not be sent to Ukraine, Ustinova said Ukraine did not want it – instead seeking iron dome-type technology, a no-fly zone and stronger sanctions on Putin.

“We are not asking for troops to be sent to Ukraine, we are asking for technology to protect the skies, to launch missiles, to create a no-fly zone, so that they do not send their planes and drop bombs. In our cities, because probably soon Kiev and Kharkiv. Completely removed from the map, this is going to be a second Aleppo, Kiev and the world is telling us that ‘we are trying our best’ “

“Well, if a partial embargo and seven of the 300 banks in the Western world could stop a single rapist and murderer, it’s probably something wrong with this world.”