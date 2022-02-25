Ukrainian nonprofit worries orphanages may run out of supplies amid Russian invasion



A Ukrainian non-profit owner who runs the orphanage says he is concerned that supplies could soon be cut off in the event of a Russian invasion of the country.

Mark Davis, owner of the nonprofit Abdens International, told Gadget Clock Digital that the orphanages have a three- to four-week supply of food for orphans.

“I’ll be very straightforward with you if it’s not handled. Your kids have to starve because over the years we’ve been supplemented with food and other provisions,” Davis said.

Davis, who lives in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, said he received a phone call in the afternoon from a friend who said tanks could be seen on the street outside his window.

He said that although war had not started in his hometown, other cities that had tried to “fight back” against the troops had received widespread repression from Russian forces.

Davis said he was awakened by the sound of a bomb blast around 5:30 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine began early Thursday, local time, as Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched a “full-scale offensive” in Ukraine.

It was only a matter of time before we heard a series of explosions in Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine.

Davis said he hoped Russian troops would not take action against the orphanage.

“And if you say, ‘Look, I’m here to do charity work for the orphanage, first of all, I’m an American, is there really a Russian man who is likely to be P-Sed? And harass me? I don’t know if they’ll kill me or me.’ Torture, but I can certainly deal with harassment by adults, “Davis said.

He added that those he knew in Ukraine did not think Putin would continue to attack Ukraine, and that people were shocked to learn that he had invaded the country.

“Everyone was scared this morning, even as I was walking down the street, you would see someone crying on the phone, you know, someone else hugging and crying,” Davis said.

A friend of hers said she was worried about her daughter’s future.

“I went and met a friend of mine who owns a series of nutritional supplement stores, and he was just like, ‘I don’t know. I have no words, you know, he said, I have four months – old girl. What am I growing up in? ” Davis said. ” You know, and there’s a numb, numb push. And to be very honest with you, these guys didn’t see it coming. I didn’t see it coming. “

Adam Lyons, a business consultant at Smart Blueprint, said he contacted Mark on Thursday morning to help raise money and raise a fund for nonprofit management.