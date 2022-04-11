Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

HOSHIV, Ukraine – At the foot of the ancient Beach Forest in the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a huge playground for a dozen children who have been displaced by war with their families.

About 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lviv, the nuns of the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family have sheltered about 40 people who have fled fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine.

The sound of birds singing and the gentle drone of prayer is a relief for 59-year-old Raima Strizko, who fled Kharkiv. “The planes seemed to be flying in the middle of the house. And you could hear the sound of bombs,” he recalled. He often had to walk behind the car to buy bread or medicine.

“After what we’ve seen, (the monastery) is a paradise.”

Russia’s ‘provocative move’ in Moldova will increase NATO as war in Ukraine continues: Live Update

The monastery itself is a symbol of resilience, built after Ukraine’s independence in the early 1990’s. The village’s former monastery was closed by communist authorities when the area was part of the Soviet Union and the nuns were sent to Siberia.

“All our prayers are now for peace in Ukraine, for our troops, for the innocent people who have died, who have been killed,” said Sister Dominica, the chief monk.

Before the war, 17 nuns lived a quiet life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they also grow mushrooms, make their own pasta and draw icons to decorate the chapel. Now, they run after the little ones, provide support and advice to their mothers, and cook for dozens of guests every day.

“Everything in the monastery focuses on prayer and discipline,” explained Sister Dominica. But when the Russian aggression began, they told local officials that they could host up to 50 displaced people.

“We have adjusted the prayer and work schedule for the people,” he said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky: ‘We are not ready to leave our country’

Many children are now smiling and hugging the nun.

“In the beginning, they were a little restrained. It’s a new place for them. They come from a city where (there is shooting), where there are constant (air raids) sirens,” he said.

But even in this peaceful environment, nuns still receive alerts to air strikes on their smartphones. They ring the monastery bells to warn the rest of the residents – less loud than the loud sirens of the cities – and lead them to the basement.

There is a temporary chapel decorated with a painting of Mary and baby Jesus, a candle and a large cross made of branches. Mattresses, blankets and benches are also lined up in the basement. One of the walls had “The Prodigy” written in chalk, an apparent tribute to the British dance-electronic band.

Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and Zelensky of Ukraine were seen walking down the street in Kiev.

But without the sirens, the children happily use the cave underground.

“We play, and pray,” said 10-year-old Rostislav Borisenko, who fled the siege of Mariupol with his mother. “It helps.”

Her mother is still anxiously awaiting news from relatives and friends who have not been able to escape from Mariupol, or have been relocated to the east, controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Despite being thousands of kilometers away from the frontline, the conversation at the dinner table revolved mostly around the war.

When families break bread in the dining room, the nuns eat separately at the library on a long table under a painting of the Last Supper. Among them is 44-year-old Sister Joseph, who was removed from the Kyiv monastery on the first day of the war.

“It’s hard to leave the place you lived in,” he said. “Although I can stay here … my heart is there. And I’m waiting to go back.”