Ukrainian Paralympian pulls out of event after father captured by Russian forces: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Ukrainian biathlete withdraws from the Paralympics after his father was allegedly taken prisoner by Russian military forces who invaded the country.

Anastasia Laletina was ready to take part in the Games when she withdrew, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee told Reuters. Laletina’s father was a soldier in the Ukrainian military, but the details of his reported capture were scarce.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Laletina, 19, was ready to compete in the Paralympic mid-distance seating event. According to Reuters, he was still in Zhangjiako, China, and will return to Poland when the Games are over.

Ukraine has done well in the Paralympics despite Russia’s attack. Ukraine has won six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals for a total of 19 medals at the Paralympics.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Ukrainian Paralympic athletes return home from chaos to win medals

The Ukrainians are second in the overall medal tally after China (31) and third in the gold medal after China (10) and Canada (7).

Laletina hails from Chernihiv, one of the cities still under heavy fire by Russian forces. Fighting continues in Kiev, Britain’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

CIA Director William Burns told a congressional committee on Tuesday that intense Russian pressure could mean “ugly in the next few weeks.” He warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “probably crush Ukraine’s military without considering civilian casualties.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.