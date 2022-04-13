Ukrainian pilot reveals what his country’s military really needs in fight against Russia



A Ukrainian pilot who frequently climbs into the air to defend his country’s airspace from Russian military forces says all that is needed to turn Ukraine’s tide back is more advanced aircraft and weapons – otherwise their pilots will continue to be “just targets”. Technically superior attacking force.

The 29-year-old fighter pilot, who identified himself only by his call sign “Juice”, commented in the Washington Post after Poland – and now Slovakia – planned to supply Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Volodymyr Zelensky’s military. .

“We’re ready to kill,” Juss told the newspaper, describing how he and his colleagues made “just targets” for Russia’s more advanced aircraft, describing how the MiG-29 jet flew. “But we certainly don’t want that. We want to kill the Russians and land their bombers that are killing our city and our families.”

“Our air force is losing money almost every day,” he added. “You won’t see it on TV because everything is categorized now, but in fact we have a lot of disadvantages. That’s why we need to be technically equal to the Russians. Our psychological advantage alone is not enough to fight these technologies.”

The newspaper reported that the Allies were considering sending MiG-29s to Ukraine because the country’s military is familiar with using them – and retired US Air Force General Herbert Carlyle added that if they received an American-made F-16, their pilots and operational crew would “significantly Learn different “flight systems and maintenance methods.

But Juss and another Ukrainian pilot told the Washington Post that the learning curve is not as steep as it seems, with the latter saying it could take up to two weeks for Ukraine’s military to take off using F-Series aircraft.

Juss added that Ukraine’s military is improving its technology in the skies, sometimes taking Russian pilots to areas where the air defense system is ready for attack.

“We’re just trying to do something inhumane, and sometimes it succeeds and sometimes it doesn’t,” Joss told the Washington Post. “Sometimes they are just fools and the Russians are just showing their incompetence and underestimating our training.

“But in general, unfortunately, we cannot achieve true aircraft excellence,” he said, adding that Western countries should provide Ukraine with more advanced air-defense systems if they do not receive updated aircraft.