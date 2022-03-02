Ukrainian port city mayor reports mass casualties



The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol reported heavy casualties on Wednesday due to heavy shelling by Russian forces.

“Enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything possible to prevent civilians from leaving the city of half a million people,” Mayor Vadim Boychenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV, according to Reuters. No exact casualty figures were provided.

Russia and Ukraine have been fighting for seven days until Wednesday, destroying hundreds of transportation facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

A hospital in Mariupol has built a temporary maternity ward and bomb shelter in the basement as it faces increasing attacks.

“I was worried, worried about giving birth at this time,” new mother Katarina Suharkova told the Associated Press. “I am grateful to the doctors who helped give birth to this baby in this situation. I believe that everything will be fine.”

“Today we have 128 people in the hospital. Our doctors don’t go home anymore. They are fighting for the lives of Mariupol residents,” Boichenko said.

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service.

“Children, women and the defense forces are losing their lives every hour,” the emergency services said in a statement on Wednesday.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that the figures came after 137 civilians, including 13 children, were killed. Another 400 were injured, but the United Nations says the number is expected to rise

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosives, including in a wide area. “These include heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and air strikes.”

Ukraine said on Wednesday that more than 5,000 Russian troops had been killed.

Russian forces Crowds have stepped up their attacks in urban areas of Ukraine this week, including the bombing of a TV tower in Kiev’s capital and the Holocaust memorial site Bobby Year.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, at least 21 people have been killed and 112 injured in a series of shootings in the past day, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. A regional police and intelligence headquarters were also attacked, according to Ukraine’s state emergency services.