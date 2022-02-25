World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims he is number one target

16 seconds ago
On the other hand, US President Joe Biden has said that Putin has opted for this war in Ukraine and that he and Russia will now “face the consequences” of the new sanctions.

Russia’s military action against Ukraine continues for the second day on Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in Russia’s attack. However, despite this, Ukraine is not ready to bow down to Russia and Ukraine’s leader and military commander say that they will continue to fight the Russian army. At the same time, President Zelensky has said that he is the number one target of enemies and after that his family is the target of enemies.

In a video message, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “I am the enemy’s first target and my second enemy’s target is my family. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by eliminating the head of Ukraine. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.”

Ukraine has also told itself about the calm stance being adopted by NATO, America and other countries of the world in this hour of crisis. Ukraine’s president said 137 people were killed in the first day’s fighting, while Ukraine was “left alone” to fight Russia.

Meanwhile, US and Ukrainian officials say Russia intends to capture Kiev and topple Ukraine’s government. Russian troops have occupied the Chernobyl area, including the nuclear plant. On the second day of the attack, the sounds of explosions have been heard in Ukraine. There has been heavy shelling in the northern area of ​​Kiev. The Russian army has entered Obolon, about 10 km from central Kiev.

Amid reports of Russian troops marching north towards Kiev, Ukrainian forces are fighting Russian forces northwest of the national capital. Military officials gave this information on Friday. Officials say that during this time a bridge over the river in Ivankiev, located about 60 kilometers northwest of Kiev, was destroyed on Friday morning.


