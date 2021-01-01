Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says war between Russia and Ukraine is possible

Russia war drills: roar of fighters, roar of warships and firing of tanks … Why is Russia preparing for war?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “fear” of war with Russia and called an emergency meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Tensions between the two countries escalated after Russia increased its military presence on the Ukrainian border earlier this year. At least 14,000 people have been killed in conflict in eastern Ukraine since 2014.Speaking at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit, Jelensky said a war with Russia could be ‘possible’. He said this is the worst thing that can happen but unfortunately it is feared. Zelensky revealed that he tried hard to hold a meeting with Putin and discuss the conflict between the two countries, but so far no meeting has been possible. “I don’t have time to think about it,” he said.“It is not a matter of declaring whether we can actually meet with the intention of discussing important issues, as the Ukrainian president does,” says the Ukrainian president. “I don’t think they have the means to solve the problem. He doesn’t want the war to end and the conflict to be resolved as soon as possible.

NATO was stunned by the tactics of Russia and Belarus

The Russian military, along with Belarus, is engaged in the largest exercise in Europe in the last decade, Zapad-2021. It is believed that the show of force by Russia is in fact an attempt to send a message to the United States. The war of Zapad-2021 started on September 9. 200,000 troops are participating in the exercise, which will run until September 16. The military exercises of Russia and Belarus have raised the ears of NATO countries. Indeed, many European countries have disputes with Belarus. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has also been accused of human rights abuses.