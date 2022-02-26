Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses nation after new dawn rises in Kyiv: ‘I’m here’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on social media on Saturday morning showing himself walking the streets of Kiev after a night of artillery fire in various parts of the city, telling the nation “I’m here.”

“We will defend our country,” Zelensky said in a short video address to Ukrainians, adding that there was a lot of false information online.

“There is a lot of fake information online that calls on our military to surrender its weapons, and to withdraw from it,” Zelensky said. “I am here. We will not keep our weapons. We will defend our country.”

“The glory of Ukraine,” he added.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

On Friday, Zelensky posted a separate video on social media with other government officials promising to protect Ukraine.

“Good evening, everyone,” he said in the video.

“We are all here. We have the military here. The citizens of the society are here. We are all here defending our freedom, our country and it will remain that way,” Zelensky added. “The glory of our defenders! The glory of our female defenders! The glory of Ukraine!”

Kiev Rage, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has vowed to fight “everywhere.”

Despite Russian forces moving closer to the center of Kiev, Zelensky rejected a US offer to evacuate the city.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not rides,” Zelensky said, according to the Associated Press who spoke with a senior intelligence official.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, saying “this is our conflict.” [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Nana Sajia of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report