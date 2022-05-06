Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to join virtual G7 summit



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join President Biden and G7 leaders at a virtual summit amid Russia’s month-long war against Ukraine on Sunday morning, the White House announced Friday.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie says German Chancellor Olaf Schulz will chair the virtual summit.

The G7 includes the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

The group was once considered the G8 and included Russia, which was excluded from the group of leading countries after annexing Crimea in 2014.

Biden, Zelensky and the G7 leaders are expected to discuss “the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine” and its “global impact.”

Saki said the leaders would demonstrate “support for Ukraine and the future of Ukraine” and demonstrate “uninterrupted G7 unity”.

Saki added that the leaders will discuss the construction of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine “to impose serious costs on our unprecedented sanctions” and discuss options for approving additional individuals and entities, including “measures to prevent companies or others.” It will be confirmed. We will avoid the sanctions that we have imposed. “

The United States, along with European allies and partners, has imposed “tough” sanctions on Russia since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In February, the United States, Canada and other European allies imposed sanctions on Russia and removed Russian banks from the Swift messaging system. The United States and its allies have said the move would “ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and undermine their ability to operate globally.”

The move comes from leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

SWIFT provides messaging services to banks in more than 200 countries and is regulated by G-10’s central banks in Sweden, including Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland.

The United States has banned all Russian oil, gas and energy imports, citing “the main arteries” of Russia’s economy during Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Saki said, “While this G7 meeting is taking place, its importance should not be lost.”

The Virtual G7 Summit is being held “on the eve of Russia’s Victory Day, the day that President Putin must express his desire to mark the day of victory against Ukraine.”

“Of course, he’s not,” Saki said. “Even though he had hoped to march through the streets of Kiev, this is clearly not going to happen.”

Saki added that “this meeting and conversation on Sunday is not an opportunity to show how united the West is in the face of President Putin’s aggression and aggression, but to show that unity requires work, effort, blood, sweat, sometimes tears.”

“And the president is committed to getting involved, so that people can come together with these leaders and be united and move forward,” Saki said.

The president last month requested $ 33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, and for US efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with NATO allies and partners.

The Biden administration is calling for নিরাপত্ত 20.4 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including $ 5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $ 6 billion in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and েট 4 ​​billion in foreign military funding from the State Department.

The fund will provide additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor and anti-air capabilities; Accelerated cyber capabilities and improved air defense systems; Assistance in clearing landmines, advanced explosive devices and other explosive remnants of war to deal with threats related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear components; And keep NATO in a “strong” security position.

As for economic aid, the administration is calling for $ 8.5 billion in aid to help Ukraine respond to the “immediate crisis” and provide “basic civil services” with funding to ensure that Ukraine’s democratic government continues to function. Can provide food, energy and healthcare to the people of Ukraine, tackle Russian misconceptions and propaganda, and provide business assistance during the autumn harvest for “purchase of natural gas” by Ukraine’s state power company to meet Ukraine’s needs.

The request for emergency supplemental funding came after the Biden administration announced another 800 800 million in military aid last month. Ukraine , Including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to fight in self-defense against Russia’s multi-pronged war. The fund was in addition to approvals of $ 800 million in arms, ammunition and other security assistance earlier this month.

The 1. 1.6 billion the president approved this month for Ukraine comes in addition to the েন 1 billion the Biden administration has already sent to Ukraine.