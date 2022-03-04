Ukrainian professor and tech CEO now battling Russian cyberattacks from fallout shelter



Ukraine’s Interior Ministry has launched a website to track dead Russians and detainees, with the aim of countering Russian propaganda covering the death toll. The site is also helping families identify those killed in action, according to the tech CEO-altered-underground freedom fighter in Vladimir Putin’s full-scale military offensive in his homeland.

“One of our tasks is to convey to the Russian people the truth that Putin started a war and invaded the whole of Ukraine,” said Alexei Shaldenko, a college professor and head of the Wantant AI firm.

Shaldenko is conducting an IT operation to defend his country while hiding in a horrific bomb shelter with a laptop and spotted internet service, sleeping on a palette and sharing space with his dog and his mother.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that the name of the website, 200rf, is a reference to the 2007 Russian horror film “Cargo 200”.

“It’s one of the most heartbreaking Russian movies,” he said.

According to Shaldenko, the film’s title itself is a reference to soldiers killed in action and evokes a certain symbolism in Russia.

“Two hundred means death and all the horrors of war,” he added.

It counteracts the Russian propaganda, which does not even identify the Ukraine invasion as a war at all, he said.

“The authorities and the media call it a ‘military operation’ and claim that the move is taking place in the LDNR,” he said, using an acronym for a small separatist region on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.

But Ukrainian cyber operatives are tackling that narrative by providing evidence of Russia’s presence across their country.

Putin’s troops entered Ukraine last week from three directions – north through Belarus, on the border near the city of Kharkiv, and south through Russia-occupied Crimea.

A 40-mile-long military vehicle came to a standstill north of Kiev amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian defense forces.

Kharkiv’s battle has been raging for days, with increasing reports of shelling of Russian artillery targets civilians. Another battle is raging in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Violence has not yet reached Odessa, although sources there say air strike sirens have started ringing and explosions and gunfire could be heard from a distance on Wednesday.

The exact number of war deaths in the first week of the war is unclear.

Russian authorities said on Wednesday that about 500 soldiers had been killed in the operation. Ukrainian officials say their defense forces have killed more than 10 times. Independent verification was not immediately available.

Cyber ​​defenders in Ukraine are also behind the massive digital effort to counter Russian propaganda on other fronts. And they are working to share important information with the citizens of the country, from practical guidelines on how to work in an emergency to how to mix Molotov cocktails.

Shaldenko students are also involved.

Hackers inside and outside the country are also conducting cyber attacks and spreading their own information, which they hope will turn public opinion against Putin across the border.

“We deliver anti-war messages through emails, text messages, chats and a response system,” Shaldenko said. “Our main task is to convince the Russians that they can stop the Putin government.”

He said the attacks so far have been “horrendous.” He said he spent the first four days underground. And then when he got to the top, he took a picture of an explosion through his window. But he has stocks for food and water supplies, and there is energy and a “very bad internet connection” that allows him to continue fighting.

At one point, he summed up a conversation about the Russian bombing in the background. The next day it went down even more.

Despite the chaos, professors and other cyber fighters are joining forces to accomplish their missions, splitting tasks like a corporate IT department, including detailed project management, he said. Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy are coordinating this effort.

“There is always communication and coordination,” Shaldenko said. “Everyone has the right to have their say, to form a team and to work.”

Their efforts seem to be paying off. Western analysts say Ukraine is being encouraged by the public presence of rebel President Volodymyr Zelensky and is winning the information war.