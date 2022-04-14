Ukrainian prosecutor general announce 6,500 instances of war crimes, ICC heads to Bucha to investigate



Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Thursday that 6,492 cases of aggression and war crimes had been filed since Russia’s invasion about 50 days ago.

Government agencies say most of these alleged instances fall under the category of “violations of the laws and customs of war”, while in some cases are also believed to be involved in “planning, preparing or initiating and conducting offensive warfare.” Fueling the “war propaganda” strategy.

The prosecutor’s office has identified 570 “suspects” involved in military or political affairs who are believed to be involved.

A further 2,941 “crimes against national security” were declared.

It is unclear how many Ukrainians have been killed since the war began in February.

The United Nations on Wednesday said it had verified 4,450 civilian casualties, including 1,892 killed and 2,558 injured, but the actual figure was expected to be much higher.

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said this week that the death toll in the partially besieged city is estimated at more than 10,000, and could rise to 20,000 after weeks of intense bombardment by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that “genocide” had taken place in Borodianka, Hostommel and Makarov, as well as in towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Donbass regions.

Moscow’s human rights abuses first caught the world’s attention earlier this month after Russian troops evacuated areas around the capital, Kiev, and killed more than 400 civilians in the suburbs of Bucha on the streets or in mass graves.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), traveled to Bucha this week to begin an investigation by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes.

“Ukraine is a crime scene. We are here because we have good reason to believe that crime is happening within the jurisdiction of the ICC. To get to the truth, we have to break through the fog of war,” Khan told the ICC. Twitter post.

The chief prosecutor traveled to Borodanka, an area about 30 minutes from Bucha, on Thursday to investigate additional war crimes claims.

“The Russian military’s responsibility for the war crimes is inevitable. We will bring them all to the tribunal,” Zelensky said in a statement on Wednesday. “And not just for what was done in Bucha.”

Ukraine’s president has ordered more “thousands” of mines planted by Russian troops in residential areas in an attempt to cripple and kill more Ukrainian citizens.

Poland and Lithuania have also formed a team to coordinate with the ICC to investigate Russia’s war crimes.