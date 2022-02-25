Ukrainian protesters gather outside White House to demand stricter sanctions against Putin



Protesters of Ukrainian heritage gathered outside the White House on Thursday evening as President Biden and his forces attacked Ukraine, demanding tougher sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Olga, a protester whose work is involved in policy in Washington, D.C., told Gadget Clock Digital that she had joined protesters to show their support for Ukraine in an effort to persuade Biden to take strong action against Russia.

Calling on the United States to impose “tougher sanctions” on Russia, Olga noted that the sign she and her friends were displaying was a demand that Biden send weapons to Ukraine.

“So we have weaknesses, obviously, and we are facing the largest military force in the world, and we are now outnumbered,” he said of Ukraine. “There is not enough way for us to defend ourselves.”

Olga added that any kind of military support or other pressure would be welcomed, according to him.

‘We are worried’

Another defendant, Andrew, who joined Olga and lived in the United States for 20 years, echoed his concerns, insisting that the Biden administration could do more.

“We believe that a lot more can be done, especially with Russia shutting down Swift,” said Andrew, who added that the United States could help Ukraine by arming it.

“The next thing you know, it’s going to be on the steps of Western Europe,” he warned.

“We are concerned about the safety of the Ukrainian families,” said Natalia, another protester. “It’s a fight for independence and a fight for what Ukrainians believe.”

“We have our own identity,” Natalia continued. “Now we are American-Ukrainian. But at the same time, we have a lot of connections with Ukraine. So what happens today will happen somewhere else tomorrow. So we believe in democracy and principles. So here we are.”

One protester, Victor, who has lived in the United States for five years, echoed that sentiment.

“We are here to show our support for our country because, as you know, our Russian neighbors attacked,” he said. “We are here to seek the support of our American friends.”

“We want to stop the war, we want to stop the bloodshed,” said Victor. “That’s what we want. We want peace, we don’t want war.”

“We also need more help from our European partners and the Americans,” he added.

‘Biden’s really hard work’

A protester named Sam, who was standing by his side in Lafayette Park across the White House holding a candle, told Gadget Clock Digital that he was concerned that the Russian aggression was getting out of control.

“We have allowed Putin to leave for a long time, and the people have only a visible reaction to the war,” he said. “We must not neglect all these innocent people who are dying in an unnecessary war.”

Explaining how his grandfather was a refugee fleeing Ukraine after his family was killed by Russians during World War II, Sam said, “Biden is in a really difficult place, because how do you deal with someone who just doesn’t care about the international. What is the law and what is the international community saying about the lives of innocent people?

“So I think Biden has a really hard job,” he added.