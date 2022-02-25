Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during heroic stand against Russia



A Ukrainian soldier was live-streaming on the unfortunate Snake Island when a Russian warship fired and wiped out 13 soldiers stationed there.

Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, local time. World leaders and diplomats have strongly condemned the attack and vowed tough sanctions in response.

A Russian warship has issued a warning to Ukrainian border guards on the island of Zmiinyi – also known as Snake Island – only to be told by a guard “Russian warship, you go yourself.”

One of the soldiers was live-streaming at the time, capturing the sound of open salvo and chaos.

Social media has identified the 23-year-old soldier among the soldiers. In an update on Thursday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 13 soldiers had died “without surrendering”.

A copy of the audio was posted on the website of the Ukrainian news outlet Ukraineinska Pravda, and a Ukrainian official confirmed to the Washington Post.

Zelensky welcomed the 13 soldiers and said they would all be honored as “Heroes of Ukraine”.

Snake Island is located about 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine, and according to Axios, it is less than .1 square miles. Despite its remote location and small size, the island helped to connect one Ukrainian city with a shipping corridor.

After the breakup of the Union in 1991, the Soviet Union transferred control of the island to Ukraine.