Ukrainian soldier pleads with pope, world leaders to help evacuate 600 people stuck in Mariupol standoff

The commander of Ukrainian forces still holding Russian troops in Mariupol made an urgent appeal to world leaders, including Pope Francis, on Wednesday, saying 600 troops and civilians were still trapped in a deadly stalemate.

Sergei Volina, commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, said his troops were “surrounded” by Russian forces, along with civilians caught in crossfire at the Azovstal steel plant.

More than 1,000 people were estimated to have taken refuge in the tunnel beneath the steel plant, and they were unable to evacuate within the constant barrage of Russian missile strikes.

Volina says not only the elderly and the injured need attention but they also lack food, water and defense.

In a Facebook post, the commander pointed to other examples of extraordinary evictions, including the infamous World War II Miracle of Dunkirk, when more than 338,000 British and French troops were evacuated after being cornered by German forces on a French beach.

“Winston Churchill, in a famous speech in 1940, called the Dunkirk incident a ‘wonderful salvation,'” Volina wrote on Wednesday. Churchill’s praise comes as 338,226 French and British troops were evacuated from a beach and harbor in Dunkirk, France.

“2022 Mariupol …,” he concluded.

A Mariupol official said Russian forces were continuing to try to “storm” the steel plant, despite repeated calls from the United Nations, Ukrainian officials and humanitarian groups for permission to safely evacuate those trapped.

Petro Andruschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said street fighting had resumed in the port city.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to discuss opening a humanitarian corridor for evictions.

The United Nations says Putin has “agreed in principle with the participation of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to evacuate civilians from the Mariupol ajustal plant.”

But on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed optimism about a timely eviction effort, saying only that Russia would “consider” it.

“No specific agreement has been reached in this area,” he told reporters.

